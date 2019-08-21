Home » News » Miscellaneous » Pininfarina revealed Pure Vision design launguage
Pininfarina revealed Pure Vision design launguage
21 August 2019 19:03:20
Pininfarina has developed a new study, designed to turn on the lights on the brand and show the investors it still has what it takes. Flanked by classic Pininfarina-designed cars owned by a number of the USA’s leading car collectors and inspired by Pininfarina’s purity of design and engineering elegance, Automobili Pininfarina presented the Battista hypercar and the company’s future vision for luxury electric cars during Monterey Car Week.
Design Director Luca Borgogno treated guests by revealing the PURA Vision design model and giving an inspirational view of the aesthetics of a future pure-electric Luxury Utility Vehicle from the Italian marque.
Speaking to clients, journalists, specialist retail partners and owners of Pininfarina-designed sports and luxury cars, Luca Borgogno was clear that 89 years of Pininfarina designs and creation of some of the world’s most beautiful cars will inspire everything Automobili Pininfarina offers to clients in the future.
The Battista hypercar joined a parade of iconic Pininfarina-designed cars in a display of automotive beauty unique even to the rarefied atmosphere of Monterey Car Week. Designed and to be hand-built at Pininfarina’s headquarters in Cambiano, Italy, the Battista took its place amongst past classics from the famous carrozzeria during a four-hour drive from Pebble Beach.
Displaying a newly enhanced front end for the first time in North America, recently sculpted following wind tunnel testing and final design refinements, the Battista represented Automobili Pininfarina’s exciting future, while cars led by an incredible Lancia Rally 037 reminded the audience of what Pininfarina S.p.A. has established since 1930: a reputation for designing many of the world’s most desirable and beautiful cars.
The Automobili Pininfarina team now returns to Italy to continue testing and development of the 1,900 hp Battista under the management of Development Driver Nick Heidfeld and Sportscars Director Rene Wollmann. Meanwhile the Battista show cars head to the UK for the Salon Privé event and to Hong Kong to begin the launch programme for the Asia-Pacific region.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
BMW 4 Series Concept car might be unveiled next month in Frankfurt
BMW is working on a new generation 4 Series model. Until now we have seen some interesting spy pictures take during the tests around the Nurburgring. ...
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
McLaren Ultimate Series model to debut in Pebble Beach
Not only Aston Martin is announcing great supercars for the US market. Another UK manufacturer is ready to set a world premiere across the Ocean. An all-new ...
Current Seat Leon, best sold generation ever
On the edge of bankruptcy just five years ago, Seat is now booming and enjoys good sales. The current generation Leon is one of the cars that helped Seat ...
Volvo and Uber launch their self-driving car
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Fiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversary
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - First test run
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
VIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG features
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...
