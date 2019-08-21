Home » News » Miscellaneous » Pininfarina revealed Pure Vision design launguage

Pininfarina revealed Pure Vision design launguage

21 August 2019 19:03:20

Pininfarina has developed a new study, designed to turn on the lights on the brand and show the investors it still has what it takes. Flanked by classic Pininfarina-designed cars owned by a number of the USA’s leading car collectors and inspired by Pininfarina’s purity of design and engineering elegance, Automobili Pininfarina presented the Battista hypercar and the company’s future vision for luxury electric cars during Monterey Car Week.

Design Director Luca Borgogno treated guests by revealing the PURA Vision design model and giving an inspirational view of the aesthetics of a future pure-electric Luxury Utility Vehicle from the Italian marque.

Speaking to clients, journalists, specialist retail partners and owners of Pininfarina-designed sports and luxury cars, Luca Borgogno was clear that 89 years of Pininfarina designs and creation of some of the world’s most beautiful cars will inspire everything Automobili Pininfarina offers to clients in the future. 
The Battista hypercar joined a parade of iconic Pininfarina-designed cars in a display of automotive beauty unique even to the rarefied atmosphere of Monterey Car Week. Designed and to be hand-built at Pininfarina’s headquarters in Cambiano, Italy, the Battista took its place amongst past classics from the famous carrozzeria during a four-hour drive from Pebble Beach.

Displaying a newly enhanced front end for the first time in North America, recently sculpted following wind tunnel testing and final design refinements, the Battista represented Automobili Pininfarina’s exciting future, while cars led by an incredible Lancia Rally 037 reminded the audience of what Pininfarina S.p.A. has established since 1930: a reputation for designing many of the world’s most desirable and beautiful cars.

The Automobili Pininfarina team now returns to Italy to continue testing and development of the 1,900 hp Battista under the management of Development Driver Nick Heidfeld and Sportscars Director Rene Wollmann. Meanwhile the Battista show cars head to the UK for the Salon Privé event and to Hong Kong to begin the launch programme for the Asia-Pacific region.





