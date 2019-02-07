Pininfarina Battista supercar, new details announced

Pininfarina will use this year Geneva Motor Show to unveil a very special supercar. It already finished the design, and recently announced the partners who will help to build the supercar.





These partnerships will be defined and managed by Automobili Pininfarina’s new Munich-based sales team to ensure the pinnacle of customer experience is achieved when the world’s first pure Pininfarina road car comes to market in 2020.





The company is working to establish global relationships with 25 to 40 Automobili Pininfarina retail specialists, all proven in high-performance and luxury car client relationships.





The Battista, which takes its name from Pininfarina SpA’s founder Battista ‘Pinin’ Farina, will be a ground-breaking hypercar offering unrivalled performance combined with ultra-luxury. Thanks to its carbon fibre construction and electric motors, a combined output of 1,900 horsepower and 2,300 Nm of torque is targeted, and it is expected to accelerate from rest to 100 km/h in less than two seconds and on to 300 km/h in less than 12 seconds, all with a potential zero emissions range of more than 450 kilometres.





The Battista is planned to come to market in 2020 but with no more than 150 set to be produced – 50 for North America, 50 for Europe and 50 for the Middle East and Asia markets – potential customers are invited to apply to own Battista now using an online service within the company’s website.













