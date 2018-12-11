Home » News » Miscellaneous » Pininfarina Battista is the official name for future Italian supercar
Pininfarina Battista is the official name for future Italian supercar
11 December 2018 18:30:06
|Tweet
Pininfarina is one of the most prestigious designers in the world, but also a pioneer when it comes to electric cars. Automobili Pininfarina announced that the name of the first car in its luxury electric vehicle portfolio will be the Battista.
Named after Battista ‘Pinin’ Farina, the founder of the Carrozzeria Pininfarina coachbuilding company that he started in 1930, the all-electric hypercar will be designed and hand-built in very limited numbers at Pininfarina SpA under the watchful eye of Paulo Pininfarina, Battista’s grandson and current Pininfarina SpA Chairman.
Paolo Pininfarina shook hands with Michael Perschke, CEO, Automobili Pininfarina and Anand Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra Group Chairman, to confirm that the limited-edition hypercar would take his grandfather’s name and be the fastest and most powerful car ever designed and produced in Italy.
Power and torque equate to 1,900 bhp and 2,300 Nm respectively, meaning the Battista has the potential to accelerate to 62 mph in less than two seconds, faster than a Formula 1 car, and break the 250 mph top speed barrier – all with a potential zero emissions range of over 300 miles.
A multi-million-euro commercial partnership was announced with Rimac Automobili, the world’s leading electric powertrain and battery supplier to premium and luxury automotive brands.
No more than 150 Battistas will be available from late 2020 at a price estimated between US$2m and US$2.5m. 50 cars are currently allocated to the USA, 50 to Europe and 50 to the Middle East and Asia region.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
2009 Porsche CaymanEngine: 6 Cylinder Horizontally Opposed "Boxer", Power: 320 bhpN/A
2006 YES Roadster 3.2 TurboEngine: V6, Power: 355 bhp (261 kW), Torque: 358 lb-ft (485 Nm)
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
BMW IX3 Concept officially unveiled
After BMW i3 and i8, the German manufacturer is making an important step towards a full range of electrified cars. During this year Beijing Motor Show, ...
After BMW i3 and i8, the German manufacturer is making an important step towards a full range of electrified cars. During this year Beijing Motor Show, ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Mercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC concept
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Market News
Peugeot produced its one millionth C-segment car
When Peugeot decided to replace its family cars with SUV's everyone understood the French brand is on its way to becoming a popular choice on the european ...
When Peugeot decided to replace its family cars with SUV's everyone understood the French brand is on its way to becoming a popular choice on the european ...
Gadgets
Mazda to offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to older cars too
Some manufacturers use over the air updates for their cars. Some others, who decided to adapt later are offering their clients an update but only with ...
Some manufacturers use over the air updates for their cars. Some others, who decided to adapt later are offering their clients an update but only with ...
Various News
Fiat Panda got zero Euro NCAP safety stars, while the new Jeep Wrangler only managed to achieved one star
Euro NCAP released the safety ratings of nine cars. The Audi Q3, BMW X5, Hyundai Santa Fe, Jaguar I-PACE, Peugeot 508, Volvo V60 and its partner, the ...
Euro NCAP released the safety ratings of nine cars. The Audi Q3, BMW X5, Hyundai Santa Fe, Jaguar I-PACE, Peugeot 508, Volvo V60 and its partner, the ...
Motorsports
Nissan Leaf Nismo RC unveiled
Nissan is more and more into electric cars and electric racing. The Japanese brand unveiled the all new Leaf Nismo RC, an evolution of the previous model ...
Nissan is more and more into electric cars and electric racing. The Japanese brand unveiled the all new Leaf Nismo RC, an evolution of the previous model ...
Videos
Audi is teasing a sports car prior to Paris reaveal
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...