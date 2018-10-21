Peugeot to develop new range of sporty hybrids

Peugeot is doing its best to offers clients cleaner cars, but with the same level of performance. After presenting its new generation of PLUG-IN HYBRID vehicles as part of its electrification strategy at the Paris Motor Show, PEUGEOT announces the development of a new range of electrified sports vehicles from 2020.





PEUGEOT will concentrate its resources on developing these new vehicles and has therefore decided to withdraw from the WRX championship at the end of the 2018 season, whose evolution towards electrification is uncertain.





PEUGEOT 3008 HYBRID4 and new 508 sedan and SW HYBRID presented at the Paris Motor Show show PEUGEOT's transformation towards electrification of all its new models from 2019.





PEUGEOT continues its offensive and chooses to offer its customers a range of high-performance, low-emission electrified sports vehicles from 2020. These electrified sports versions will be developed in collaboration with PEUGEOT Sport teams and will contribute to the challenge of reducing CO2 emissions, in accordance with the instructions of the European institutions addressed to the automotive industry.









Tags: peugeot, peugeot 3008 hybrid4, peugeot 508 sw hybrid4, peugeot sporty hybrids

