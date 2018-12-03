Peugeot produced its one millionth C-segment car
3 December 2018 16:34:34
When Peugeot decided to replace its family cars with SUV's everyone understood the French brand is on its way to becoming a popular choice on the european market, considering the love of the Europeans for SUV's.
Since its launch in October 2016, the PEUGEOT 3008 has been a real success for the lion brand. It is the third best-selling vehicle in France in 2018 and allows PEUGEOT to be the leader in the SUV category in Europe with its 2008, 3008 and 5008 models.
On B2B customers, the PEUGEOT 3008 is also the leader in the C-SUV segment and number two in all categories of passenger car registrations in France.
Produced with more than 1,000,000 vehicles worldwide since 2013, the PEUGEOT 308 is the leader in the C segment in France in 2018. It is also the leader in the C segment, for B2B customers and number three in all categories of passenger car registrations in France.
The PEUGEOT 308 and 3008 were developed by project teams based at the Sochaux R&D site and tested on the tracks of the Sochaux/Belchamp Experimentation Centre.
These two vehicles are now produced at 860 units per day for 308, and more than 1,000 units per day for the Peugeot 3008 and to meet demand, the latter is produced seven days a week. These two global vehicles are sold wherever the PEUGEOT brand is present.
Sochaux should produce nearly 500,000 vehicles this year, since its inception, this site has manufactured more than 23 million cars, mainly for the Peugeot brand.
