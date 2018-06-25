Peugeot launches eF01 Electric Bike together with its 5008 SUV
25 June 2018 05:29:20
Peugeot is renowned for building not only cars, but bikes too. So it lately combined this two products to solve some mobility issues. PEUGEOT has launched an integrated car and electric bike mobility solution, the all-new PEUGEOT 5008 SUV and the eF01 Electric Bike.
The aluminium-framed eF01 electric bike weighs just 18.6kg, is fitted with a battery and a motor with enough charge for up to 18-25 miles in range and will propel riders at a top speed of 12.5mph.
PEUGEOT’s unique, fold-away electric bike integrates neatly into the boot space of the all-new 5008 SUV with a mobile charging dock, giving commuters an on-board solution to conquer the final part of their journey.
The all-new PEUGEOT 5008 SUV offers urban drivers a premium SUV with a range of advanced safety technologies. Its class-leading modularity and versatility make it an ideal partner for life in the city with excellent handling and ride. The two removable, separate, folding seats in the third row allow for flexibility, which enables an impressive load space of 952 litres as well as extra legroom.
The eF01 electric bike can be charged on a mobile docking station in just 60 minutes and can be folded and unfolded in less than 10 seconds. The combination of the 5008 SUV and the eF01 bike creates an ideal solution to be able to travel anywhere.
Renault is trying to increase the appeal of the current Kadjar with a special edition, available only on the UK market. The compact crossover is now available ...
It was first unveiled in Asia, Volvo's biggest market and now makes it European premiere during Geneva Motor Show. The Polestar 1 landed on the Old Continent. ...
We usually see Mercedes, Rolls Royce or Bentley models that ar transformed in armoured vehicles for people who fear for their safety. Until now, we did ...
For the last three years was one of the best sold cars in Skoda range. Fabia is also responsible for current Skoda success and sales record. To keep up ...
The dream of building a really fast car started with the McLaren F1, but then it faded away. Seven years ago, the light was on and McLaren was decided ...
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
It is quite difficult to see a Rolls Royce on the street, as the car os vary rare and exclusive. So to see all the cars in one place is quite a view. ...
Pikes Peak is no longer a race that attracts only US manufacturers and fans. It became a race to the clouds for all those who want to prove something ...
A team from Russia found a totaled BMW X5 and rather than letting waste away in a junk yard they cut and weld the German machine in order to deliver a ...
