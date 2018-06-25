Peugeot launches eF01 Electric Bike together with its 5008 SUV

Peugeot is renowned for building not only cars, but bikes too. So it lately combined this two products to solve some mobility issues. PEUGEOT has launched an integrated car and electric bike mobility solution, the all-new PEUGEOT 5008 SUV and the eF01 Electric Bike.





The aluminium-framed eF01 electric bike weighs just 18.6kg, is fitted with a battery and a motor with enough charge for up to 18-25 miles in range and will propel riders at a top speed of 12.5mph.





PEUGEOT’s unique, fold-away electric bike integrates neatly into the boot space of the all-new 5008 SUV with a mobile charging dock, giving commuters an on-board solution to conquer the final part of their journey.





The all-new PEUGEOT 5008 SUV offers urban drivers a premium SUV with a range of advanced safety technologies. Its class-leading modularity and versatility make it an ideal partner for life in the city with excellent handling and ride. The two removable, separate, folding seats in the third row allow for flexibility, which enables an impressive load space of 952 litres as well as extra legroom.





The eF01 electric bike can be charged on a mobile docking station in just 60 minutes and can be folded and unfolded in less than 10 seconds. The combination of the 5008 SUV and the eF01 bike creates an ideal solution to be able to travel anywhere.









Tags: peugeot 5008 suv, peugeot ef01 electric bike, peugeot bike

