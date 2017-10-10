Peugeot L 750 R HYbrid Vision available in Gran Turismo
10 October 2017 17:52:13
Peugeot has a long tradition in motorsport, being one of the most active manufacturers in endurance races around the world. Even in the US, a market where Peugeot left more than two decades ago.
One of the most famous victory happened in 1916 on May 30, when Dario Resta drove his PEUGEOT L45 to victory at the legendary Indianapolis 500 automobile race, putting in an average speed of 135 km/h.
100 years on, to celebrate the centenary of that Indy-500 win, PEUGEOT and PEUGEOT SPORT presented the PEUGEOT L500 R HYbrid Vision Gran Turismo in May 2016. Now, to mark the release of the new PlayStation 4 exclusive video game Gran Turismo Sport on 18 October, PEUGEOT and PEUGEOT SPORT are unveiling their new car: the PEUGEOT L 750 R HYbrid Vision Gran Turismo.
With their carbon-fibre monocoque structure, both the PEUGEOT L500 R HYbrid Vision Gran Turismo and the PEUGEOT L750 R HYbrid Vision Gran Turismo were designed with the rigours of competitive racing in mind.
PEUGEOT equipped the L750 R HYbrid Vision Gran Turismo with an internal-combustion engine and an electric motor. The petrol engine produces 580 horsepower and a top engine speed of 10,000 rpm. That is backed up by a 170-horsepower electric motor, giving the PEUGEOT L750 R HYbrid Vision Gran Turismo a total of 750 horsepower.
The electric motor is powered by a liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery. The sequential 7-speed gearbox is cutting-edge technology from the world of racing. The entire engine and transmission assembly is mounted on the rear axle.
Weighing just 825 kg—175 kg lighter than the PEUGEOT L 500 R HYbrid—it gets from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.4 seconds.
