PEUGEOT e-LEGEND Concept revealed ahead Paris Motor Show

Peugeot will use this year Paris Motor Show, its home auto show, to introduce its fans the vision for an autonomous future. It is already here: a 100% autonomous, electric and connected vehicle called the e-LEGEND CONCEPT.





The PEUGEOT e-LEGEND CONCEPT offers four modes of driving – two autonomous and two manual – which can be selected depending on the road and traffic conditions, as well as the driver’s preference.





Two autonomous modes:





SOFT – focuses on the comfort of the vehicle’s occupants, with projection on digital material screens and information displays reduced to a minimum.





SHARP – features maximum connectivity for digital activities, such as engaging on social networks, arranging electronic calendars.









The two manual modes are simple:





LEGEND – cruising mode with dashboard reflective of the iconic 504 Coupé’s three dials and a digitally-created wood effect display on various screens.





BOOST – more dynamic and stimulating driving thanks to a powerful electric engine and 180-degree immersion for the driver, with projection of the road on a single, large screen.





When the e-LEGEND CONCEPT is in either of the autonomous modes, the interior configuration changes, with the steering wheel retracting under the sound bar in order to make the 49-inch central screen fully visible. The front seats recline for extra comfort and the side armrests deploy automatically, freeing up a large storage area and an induction charging area for smartphones and other devices.





Using the digitised voice of PEUGEOT Style Director, Gilles Vidal, the system works in 17 different languages – a version of this will be available in PEUGEOT production vehicles within two years.





The PEUGEOT e-LEGEND CONCEPT is powered by a 100% electric power train, with the 100 kWh batteries reaching 800 Nm torque and 340 Kw power, distributed to the four-wheel drive. This level of performance makes it possible to travel 0/100 km/h in less than 4s and reach a maximum speed of 220Km/h. The range is 600 km according to the WLTP protocol, of which 500 km are accessible in 25 minutes thanks to a fast recharge.









Tags: peugeot e-legend concept, peugeot, peugeot e-legend, peugeot autonomous concept

Posted in Peugeot, Concept Cars