Peugeot-Citroen to electrify its compact van range

After we saw the official introduction of the new Peugeot e-208 and the future e-2008, the French manufacturer is following its plans of electrifying half of the range until next year.





Xavier Peugeot, Senior Vice-President of Groupe PSA’s Light Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, said: “Groupe PSA is pushing ahead with the electrification of its LCV range by offering electric versions of compact vans for business and individual customers. In 2021, our entire range of LCVs and their passenger car equivalents will be electrified.”





Since 2019, all new models launched by Groupe PSA come with either all-electric or plug-in hybrid powertrains. The aim is for the Group’s entire passenger car and LCV range to be electrified by 2025.





In an increasingly urbanized environment, Groupe PSA’s new generation of compact vans has been designed around the EMP2 multi-energy platform to offer zero-CO2 mobility for individuals (passenger car versions) and freight (commercial vehicle versions), responding in particular to the development of e-commerce activities.





Groupe PSA leads the LCV segment in Europe, with a 24.7% market share in the first half of 2019. The new all-electric offering, in both LCVs and people carrier versions, will address a key challenge by allowing Groupe PSA to win new market share in these segments.





The all-electric versions of the four brands’ compact vans will be assembled at the Hordain plant in northern France and equipped with electric powertrains assembled at the Trémery plant in the country’s east. The electric versions will offer two levels of travel range:

- 124 miles on the WLTP cycle equipped with a 50 kilowatt/hour battery

- 186 miles on the WLTP cycle equipped with a 75 kilowatt/hour battery

















Tags: psa, psa peugeot-citroen, psa lcv, peugeot commercial vehicles, peugeot lcv, citroen lcv

Posted in Peugeot, Various News