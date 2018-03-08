Peugeot 508 First Edition launched in Geneva Motor Show

Inspired by Mercedes First Edition models, sold during the first year of a new car on the market, Peugeot used this year Geneva Motor Show not only to unveil the new generation 508, but also a limited edition dedicated to its world premiere.





The range-topping all-new 508 First Edition has a limited run of just 200 vehicles for the UK.





The all-new 508 First Edition packs fully automated parking assistance, a 360° colour camera system, night vision for reduced visibility driving, Inviolability Pack and a wireless smartphone charging plate to keep your mobile’s battery topped up during long drives.





Customers who make an early reservation will also be rewarded with 4 years of free servicing via a Service Contract and as a personal “thank you”, will also receive an exclusive free gift – a set of FOCAL Wireless Headphones.





The all-new 508 First Edition offers a choice of two of PEUGEOT’s most efficient, high-performance engines - a PureTech 225 bhp EAT8 petrol or a BlueHDi 180 bhp EAT8 diesel engine.





On reservation of an all-new PEUGEOT 508 First Edition, customers will be required to pay a nominal £250 reservation deposit by credit/debit card. Deliveries will begin in October 2018.









Tags: peugeot 508, peugeot, peugeot 508 first edition, peugeot 508 launch edition, uk pricing, uk trim

Posted in Peugeot, New Vehicles