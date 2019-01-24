Peugeot 3008 is the most produced car in France in 2018

We all know that Peugeot has a hit model in its range. The 3008 is not only one of the best sold SUV in its segment, but also one of the best sold cars in Europe.





But that's not all. PEUGEOT 3008 was also the most produced car in France in 2018, having been manufactured in 258,460 units. Produced at the PSA Group’s Sochaux plant, the SUV has carried “Origine France Garantie” certification since launch in October 2016.





The PEUGEOT 3008 ranks as the most produced car in France. It was produced in 258,460 units in France in 2018, ahead of the Toyota Yaris at 248,541. Some 1,000 PEUGEOT 3008 vehicles are produced every day, seven days a week, at the PSA Group’s Sochaux plant, which has manufactured over 23 million cars in its history.





The PEUGEOT 3008 was developed by the project teams based at the Sochaux R&D site and fine tuned on the tracks at the Centre d’Expérimentation test centre in Belchamp.





The model has been a major success for PEUGEOT since launch in October 2016. The third best-selling vehicle in France in 2018, it also contributes to PEUGEOT’s leadership status in the SUV category in Europe together with the 2008 and 5008.





The PEUGEOT 3008 also leads the C-SUV segment with B2B customers and ranks number-two in passenger-car registrations all categories combined.













Tags: peugeot, peugeot 3008, peugeot 3008 production, peugeot sochaux

Posted in Peugeot, Market News