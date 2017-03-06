The Car of the Year jury has made the announcement: the Peugeot 3008 is 2017 European Car of the Year. As you already know, the announcement was made in Geneva on the eve of the Geneva Motor Show.





The French SUV managed to beat Alfa Romeo Giulia and Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Overall, the Peugeot 3008 scored 319 points, against the Alfa Giulia’s 298 points. The German saloon was on third with 197 points. The other contenders were: Volvo S90, Citroen C3, Toyota C-HR and Nissan Micra.





The European Car of the Year award was first presented back in 1964. Back then, the Rover 2000 beat the Mercedes-Benz 600 and Hillman Imp to the inaugural award. Last year, Opel Astra managed to take the European Car of the Year award. All in one, today was a very good day for PSA. In the morning they got Opel and now they taken the Car of the Year title. Not bat, guys! Not bad!





Tags: car of the year, european car of the year 2017, peugeot, peugot 3008

Posted in Peugeot, Various News

Source: peugeot