Home » News » Peugeot » Peugeot 3008 is 2017 European Car of the Year

Peugeot 3008 is 2017 European Car of the Year

6 March 2017 14:08:41

The Car of the Year jury has made the announcement: the Peugeot 3008 is 2017 European Car of the Year. As you already know, the announcement was made in Geneva on the eve of the Geneva Motor Show. 

The French SUV managed to beat Alfa Romeo Giulia and Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Overall, the Peugeot 3008 scored 319 points, against the Alfa Giulia’s 298 points. The German saloon was on third with 197 points. The other contenders were: Volvo S90, Citroen C3, Toyota C-HR and Nissan Micra. 

Peugeot 3008 is 2017 European Car of the Year
The European Car of the Year award was first presented back in 1964. Back then, the Rover 2000 beat the Mercedes-Benz 600 and Hillman Imp to the inaugural award. Last year, Opel Astra managed to take the European Car of the Year award. All in one, today was a very good day for PSA. In the morning they got Opel and now they taken the Car of the Year title. Not bat, guys! Not bad!

Tags: , , ,

Posted in Peugeot, Various News

Source: peugeot

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Peugeot 3008 is 2017 European Car of the Year

    Peugeot 3008 is 2017 European Car of the Year

  2. PSA Peugeot - Citroen will pay 2.3 billion USD in Opel deal

    PSA Peugeot - Citroen will pay 2.3 billion USD in Opel deal

  3. PSA - GM deal is coming to an end. The deal will be announce on Monday

    PSA - GM deal is coming to an end. The deal will be announce on Monday

  4.  
  5. First glimpse - 2018 BMW X3 test-driving in Sweden

    First glimpse - 2018 BMW X3 test-driving in Sweden

  6. Skoda Octavia vRS UK pricing announced

    Skoda Octavia vRS UK pricing announced

  7. Bentley Bentayga Mulliner to be introduced in Geneva

    Bentley Bentayga Mulliner to be introduced in Geneva

Related Specs

  1. 2007 Peugeot 308 RC Z Concept

    Engine: EP6DTS Inline-4, Power: 162.6 kw / 218 bhp, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs

  2. 1985 Peugeot 205 T16 Group B

    Engine: XU8T Inline-4, Power: 316.2 kw / 424 bhp @ 7500 rpm, Torque: 490.81 nm / 362.0 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm

  3. 2001 Peugeot 206 WRC

    Engine: XU9J4, Water Cooled, Aluminum Block & Head Inline-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 5250 rpm, Torque: 535 nm / 394.6 ft lbs

  4. 2002 Peugeot 206 WRC

    Engine: Auminum Inline-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp @ 5300 rpm, Torque: 535 nm / 394.6 ft lbs

  5. 2006 Peugeot 207 RCup

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 208.8 kw / 280 bhp @ 8500 rpmN/A

New Vehicles

Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang everFord “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...

Concept Cars

Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept launched in DetroitNissan Vmotion 2.0 concept launched in Detroit
Nissan stunned everyone in Detroit with the introduction of a new concept, created to signal the future direction of the company's sedan design direction ...

Custom Cars

Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

Volkswagen sales rise globally in 2016Volkswagen sales rise globally in 2016
Does anyone remembers Dieselgate scandal? Probably not, as Volkswagen sales rised since the scandal first erupted. The German brand delivered 547,700 ...

Gadgets

Jaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technologyJaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technology
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...

Various News

Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prizeFord 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...

Motorsports

BMW M6 GTLM Art Car finishes Daytona 24hours raceBMW M6 GTLM Art Car finishes Daytona 24hours race
After no more than 16 years since the last ArtCar, BMW introduced a new creation, signed by American artist John Baldessari and based on the MW M6 GTLM. ...

Videos

Volkswagen Atlas SUV - Video teaserVolkswagen Atlas SUV - Video teaser
Volkswagen has announced a new mid-sized seven-seater SUV. Named Atlas (not confirmed yet) the model will be showcased during the 2016 Los Angeles Auto ...
Copyright CarSession.com