Peugeot 208 celebrates 20 years since launch

Peugeot success in the small car segment is an example that every car manufacturer tries to replicate. The car responsible for this success is the Peugeot 206, a car that celebrates its 20th anniversary of its launch this year.





The original 206 was launched in the form of a hatchback in 1998 and had seen over 5.4 million global sales by December 2005. The car remains PEUGEOT’s best-selling vehicle to date with 5.1 million sold in Europe and 8.3 million globally.





In celebration of the landmark anniversary, PEUGEOT took on the challenge of recreating one of the most iconic 206 adverts – ‘The Sculptor’. The advert was originally filmed in Jaipur, India, in 2003 and depicted a young man converting his Ambassador into a 206 after seeing the car in a newspaper advert. The man makes the modifications by repeatedly crashing his Ambassador into a wall and encouraging an elephant to sit on it to make it resemble the PEUGEOT 206.





In homage to this, the French carmaker converted a Hindustan Ambassador into the PEUGEOT 208 GTi, using a team of engineers at Ajeenkya D Y Patil University, based in Pune, India. Headed up by Ashish Nar, the team spent several months constructing the vehicle.









Tags: peugeot, peugeot 208, peugeot 206, peugeot 207, peugeot 206 anniversary

Posted in Peugeot, Various News