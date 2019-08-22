Home » News » Peugeot » Peugeot 208 and e-208 ready to be ordered in UK

Peugeot 208 and e-208 ready to be ordered in UK

22 August 2019 18:04:12

Peugeot is returning to the small segment with a new generation of the 208. Order books for the all-new PEUGEOT 208 and e-208 will open on 22 August, with deliveries starting in early 2020.

Since April, buyers have been able to place a refundable £500 reservation on limited 208 and e-208 models; the GT Line 1.2L PureTech 100 S&S 8-speed automatic (EAT8), 1.5L BlueHDi 100 S&S 6-speed manual and the 100% electric e-208. 

The all-new 208 is available in Active, Allure, and GT Line trims, while the e-208 comes in Active, Allure, GT Line and range-topping GT specification. Prices for the all-new 208 and e-208 start from £16,250 and £25,050 respectively in Active trim. Prices for the e-208 include the Government Plug-in Car Grant, worth £3,500 at the current level. 
Peugeot 208 and e-208 ready to be ordered in UK Photos

On Personal Finance Lease, the all-new PEUGEOT e-208 in Active trim will start at £289 per month for a 48 month contract, with a customer initial rental of £5450 and an optional final rental of £8978.

The all-new e-208 uses a 50kWh battery and 136hp electric motor to provide a 211 mile range from a full charge under WLTP testing.


