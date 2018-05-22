Peugeot 108 gets updated line in UK

Peugeot tries to increase the appeal of its 108 model on the UK market. The small city car now gets new exciting colours, features and trims. The 108 model range has five trim levels and is priced from £9,225.





First to catch the eye are two new striking metallic paint options – Green Fizz and Calvi Blue – available on Allure & Collection models.





The design of the PEUGEOT 108 Allure has been further enhanced by the addition of a Raven Black roof and gloss black door mirrors. Additionally, the Green Fizz retractable electric fabric roof has been launched.





In addition, a new economical Euro 6.2 engine has also been introduced: the 1.0L 72 and the 1.0L 72 2-tronic. PEUGEOT is committed to reducing emissions and the new engine line up carries CO2 figures that are between 1g/km and 2g/km lower than the outgoing engines.





Technology enhancements include a new and improved capacitive colour touchscreen with Mirror Screen®, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Mirror Screen allows the driver to display compatible apps on the 7 inch touchscreen and manage them using the vehicle controls. The touchscreen is available as standard on Active trim level and above and comes with DAB Digital radio, USB / 3.5 mm Jack for external audio devices and gloss black surround.





Further improvements to the PEUGEOT 108’s safety technology come in the form of Active City Brake and Lane Departure Warning System options, which now feature a traffic sign recognition system. This technology is available on the Allure and Collection trim level as an option, priced at £480.









