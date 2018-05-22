Peugeot 108 gets updated line in UK
22 May 2018 15:39:32
Peugeot tries to increase the appeal of its 108 model on the UK market. The small city car now gets new exciting colours, features and trims. The 108 model range has five trim levels and is priced from £9,225.
First to catch the eye are two new striking metallic paint options – Green Fizz and Calvi Blue – available on Allure & Collection models.
The design of the PEUGEOT 108 Allure has been further enhanced by the addition of a Raven Black roof and gloss black door mirrors. Additionally, the Green Fizz retractable electric fabric roof has been launched.
In addition, a new economical Euro 6.2 engine has also been introduced: the 1.0L 72 and the 1.0L 72 2-tronic. PEUGEOT is committed to reducing emissions and the new engine line up carries CO2 figures that are between 1g/km and 2g/km lower than the outgoing engines.
Technology enhancements include a new and improved capacitive colour touchscreen with Mirror Screen®, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Mirror Screen allows the driver to display compatible apps on the 7 inch touchscreen and manage them using the vehicle controls. The touchscreen is available as standard on Active trim level and above and comes with DAB Digital radio, USB / 3.5 mm Jack for external audio devices and gloss black surround.
Further improvements to the PEUGEOT 108’s safety technology come in the form of Active City Brake and Lane Departure Warning System options, which now feature a traffic sign recognition system. This technology is available on the Allure and Collection trim level as an option, priced at £480.
Peugeot 108 gets updated line in UK Photos (1 photos)
Skoda will launch 19 cars before 2020
Skoda is haveing a very good time in the market. Last year, the Czech car manufacturer managed to sell more than 1.2 million cars, a 6.6% increse compared ...
Skoda third SUV teased ahead its launch in Beijing Motor Show
The Chinese market is the most important for Skoda, which sells there most of its production and recently inaugurated a factory with a local partner. ...
Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Seat to launch a car every six months
After it managed to get over the bankruptcy, Seat is pushing forward with its offensive on the European market. The Spanish brand will launch one new ...
Honda Sensing reaches one million clients in US
Honda wants to be seen as a responsible brand, that cares about the safety of its passengers. Now more than ever, after the Takata scandal, which seriously ...
Future Volkswagen Golf to feature new hybrid system
Volkswagen is on the way of launching a great offensive in the hybrid and electric segment. And what better model to support that? The future Golf, of ...
Ford Mustang is world's best selling sports car in 2017
This is for the third time in a row when Ford Mustang was named world's best selling sports car. Global Ford Mustang registrations in 2017 totalled 125,809 ...
The Porsche 911 GT3 RS facelift did a lap of the Nurburgring in less than 7 minutes
Porsche has done it again. The German car manufacturer has three models that managed to lap the famous Nurburgring Nordschleife in less than 7 seconds. ...
Video: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuit
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...
