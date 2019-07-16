Home » News » Peugeot » Peugeot 108 and 108 TOP offered with a pair of sunglasses

Peugeot 108 and 108 TOP offered with a pair of sunglasses

16 July 2019 18:09:57

Too sunny for you? Want a new car? You can solve both this problems with Peugeot initiative. To kick start the summer, PEUGEOT is partnering with legendary eye wear manufacturer, Ray-Ban, to offer buyers two pairs of complimentary sunglasses when ordering a new PEUGEOT 108 or 108 TOP!.

The offer runs from 16th July to 30th September and applies to any PEUGEOT 108 or 108 TOP! ordered and delivered from an authorised PEUGEOT retailer. Buyers can choose from two frames and four different Ray-Ban styles: Aviator, Clubmaster, New Wayfarer and Round Metal. In addition to this, any customer who orders a PEUGEOT 108 TOP!,featuring a chic retractable electric fabric roof, in Collection trim, will only pay the price of the equivalent 108 hatch, which provides a customer saving of £1,000.

The PEUGEOT 108 starts from £11,935 in Active trim. Standard equipment includes LED daytime running lights, air conditioning, seven-inch capacitive colour touchscreen, Mirror Screen with MirrorLink, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Also included is DAB Radio and Bluetooth.
Allure trim starts from £13,340 and features PEUGEOT Open & Go keyless entry and start, colour reversing camera and 15-inch alloy wheels, as well as a black contrast roof. Collection trim is priced from £13,990 and comes with a speed decal (side and rear), automatic air conditioning and coloured interior trim. The striking new Antelope Red paint finish has also been added to the range, available on Allure and Collection models.

The PEUGEOT 108 and 108 TOP! are available with the Euro 6 1.0-litre petrol engine, with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed semi-automatic gearbox.


