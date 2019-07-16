Peugeot 108 and 108 TOP offered with a pair of sunglasses
16 July 2019 18:09:57
|Tweet
Too sunny for you? Want a new car? You can solve both this problems with Peugeot initiative. To kick start the summer, PEUGEOT is partnering with legendary eye wear manufacturer, Ray-Ban, to offer buyers two pairs of complimentary sunglasses when ordering a new PEUGEOT 108 or 108 TOP!.
The offer runs from 16th July to 30th September and applies to any PEUGEOT 108 or 108 TOP! ordered and delivered from an authorised PEUGEOT retailer. Buyers can choose from two frames and four different Ray-Ban styles: Aviator, Clubmaster, New Wayfarer and Round Metal. In addition to this, any customer who orders a PEUGEOT 108 TOP!,featuring a chic retractable electric fabric roof, in Collection trim, will only pay the price of the equivalent 108 hatch, which provides a customer saving of £1,000.
The PEUGEOT 108 starts from £11,935 in Active trim. Standard equipment includes LED daytime running lights, air conditioning, seven-inch capacitive colour touchscreen, Mirror Screen with MirrorLink, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Also included is DAB Radio and Bluetooth.
Allure trim starts from £13,340 and features PEUGEOT Open & Go keyless entry and start, colour reversing camera and 15-inch alloy wheels, as well as a black contrast roof. Collection trim is priced from £13,990 and comes with a speed decal (side and rear), automatic air conditioning and coloured interior trim. The striking new Antelope Red paint finish has also been added to the range, available on Allure and Collection models.
The PEUGEOT 108 and 108 TOP! are available with the Euro 6 1.0-litre petrol engine, with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed semi-automatic gearbox.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1912 Peugeot L76 Grand PrixEngine: Inline-4, Power: 96.9 kw / 129.9 bhp @ 2250 rpmN/A
1985 Peugeot 205 T16 Group BEngine: XU8T Inline-4, Power: 316.2 kw / 424 bhp @ 7500 rpm, Torque: 490.81 nm / 362.0 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm
1937 Peugeot 402 Darl'matEngine: Inline-4, Power: 52.2 kw / 70.0 bhp @ 4250 rpmN/A
2007 Peugeot 908 HDi FAPEngine: Aluminum Diesel 100 Degree V 12, Power: 522.0 kw / 700 bhp, Torque: 1200 nm / 885.1 ft lbs
2003 Peugeot Hoggar ConceptEngine: Twin Diesel HDi Engines, Power: 268.5 kw / 360 bhp, Torque: 800 nm / 590.0 ft lbs
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
BMW Vision M Next shows us the future of the M models
BMW unveiled the all-new Vision M Next concept car. Developed as a preview for the upcoming M models, the new prototype was showcased during the #NEXTGen ...
BMW unveiled the all-new Vision M Next concept car. Developed as a preview for the upcoming M models, the new prototype was showcased during the #NEXTGen ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Bentley to unveil a special model this July
Bentley is celebrating with style its 100th anniversary. Not only it will take by storm the Goodwood Festival of Speed, but also reveal the future of ...
Bentley is celebrating with style its 100th anniversary. Not only it will take by storm the Goodwood Festival of Speed, but also reveal the future of ...
Market News
General Motor restructuring process detailed
General Motors needs some restructuring in order to move forward and continue to be profitable. The North-American giant will improve overall business ...
General Motors needs some restructuring in order to move forward and continue to be profitable. The North-American giant will improve overall business ...
Gadgets
Volvo and Uber launch their self-driving car
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Various News
Rumors: BMW iX3 might have rear-wheel drive
As you already know, BMW is working on a full electric version of the X3. It will be called iX3 and it will be unveiled in a few months. ...
As you already know, BMW is working on a full electric version of the X3. It will be called iX3 and it will be unveiled in a few months. ...
Motorsports
Mercedes-AMG GT3 unveiled with some updates
A few months ago, Mercedes unveiled the revised Mercedes-AMG coupe model. Now, the racing division has prepared some updates for the current version. ...
A few months ago, Mercedes unveiled the revised Mercedes-AMG coupe model. Now, the racing division has prepared some updates for the current version. ...
Videos
Enjoy the sound of the new Porsche 911 GT3
The new generation Porsche 911 was launched at the end of last year, but customers can order only two versions Carrera S and Carrera 4S. ...
The new generation Porsche 911 was launched at the end of last year, but customers can order only two versions Carrera S and Carrera 4S. ...