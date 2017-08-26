Party in Germany - 150 millionth Volkswagen leaves plant in Wolfsburg

Volkswagen is a car manufacturer established more than eighty years ago. Today, the German producer announced a new milestone production anniversary: 150 million cars built since the beginning.





Volkswagen has 50 production sites in 14 countries and the brand's current portofolio includes over 60 models worldwide. The anniversarry model was a blue Golf GTE. According to Volkswagen the car is "a symbol of the future of mobility at Volkswagen".





"150 million vehicles – that means we have made the dream of owning a car come true 150 million times for customers all over the world. You and your day-to-day work are the basis for this success. My colleagues on the Board of Management join me in thanking all Volkswagen employees – at all our sites. This anniversary would not have been possible without your commitment", said Herbert Diess, CEO of the Volkswagen brand.





As you may have read, in 2017, Volswagen will lauch 10 new models worldwide. In 2020, the SUV line-up will have 19 models and also in 2020 we will see the first I.D. family model on the market.





Volkswagen Golf is the best-selling model with more than 34 million units produced. The Beetle was produced in 25 million units and around the world there are 20 million Passat models.

