Opel unveiled the all-electric Corsa-e

25 May 2019 09:00:16

Opel has some big electric plans and the new Corsa-e is the first part of this plan. Based on the upcoming Corsa model which will be unveiled on 4th June, the new Corsa-e comes with a different exterior than the current generation Corsa. 

The reason why Opel did this is because a few days ago some leaked pictures with the Corsa-e appeared on the internet. And as you would expect, the combustion engined verions of the Corsa-e will look as much as the same with the electric model.

But let's get back to Corsa-e. It has a 136 horsepower and 260 Nm electric engine and a battery pack of 50 kWh. As a result, the new German model can travel up to 265 kilometers with a single charge of battery.

The not to 50 km/h is done in just 2.8 seconds, while the not to 100 km/h is realised in 8.1 seconds. Accordin to Opel, during fast charging, the setup can regain 80 percent of its capacity in 30 minutes. 

