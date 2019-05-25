Opel unveiled the all-electric Corsa-e
25 May 2019 09:00:16
|Tweet
Opel has some big electric plans and the new Corsa-e is the first part of this plan. Based on the upcoming Corsa model which will be unveiled on 4th June, the new Corsa-e comes with a different exterior than the current generation Corsa.
The reason why Opel did this is because a few days ago some leaked pictures with the Corsa-e appeared on the internet. And as you would expect, the combustion engined verions of the Corsa-e will look as much as the same with the electric model.
But let's get back to Corsa-e. It has a 136 horsepower and 260 Nm electric engine and a battery pack of 50 kWh. As a result, the new German model can travel up to 265 kilometers with a single charge of battery.
The not to 50 km/h is done in just 2.8 seconds, while the not to 100 km/h is realised in 8.1 seconds. Accordin to Opel, during fast charging, the setup can regain 80 percent of its capacity in 30 minutes.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2005 Opel Astra VXREngine: ECOTEC Inline-4, Power: 170 kw / 237 bhp @ 5600 rpm, Torque: 320 nm / 236.0 ft lbs @ 2400 rpm
2001 Opel Astra X-Treme ConceptEngine: 90 Degree V8, Power: 328.1 kw / 440.0 bhp @ 7350 rpm, Torque: 530 nm / 390.9 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
1991 Opel Calibra TurboEngine: 16-Valve DOHC Inline-4, Power: 152.1 kw / 204.0 bhp @ 5600 rpm, Torque: 280.0 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 2400 rpm
2003 Opel Insignia ConceptEngine: Aluminum V8, Power: 256.5 kw / 344 bhpN/A
1993 Opel Omega EVO 500Engine: Inline-6, Power: 238.6 kw / 320.0 bhp, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Another teaser picture with the upcoming Citroen centenary concept
For 100 years, Citroen has applied its boldness and creativity with a view to enhancing mobility. This is why, the French car manufacturer decided to ...
For 100 years, Citroen has applied its boldness and creativity with a view to enhancing mobility. This is why, the French car manufacturer decided to ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Deutsche Post and Ford to develop an electric van
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...
Market News
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles deliver less cars in first quarter of 2018
After the first three months of 2018, Volkswagen continues to lead the sales in Europe. Not only for the passenger cars, but also for the commercial ones, ...
After the first three months of 2018, Volkswagen continues to lead the sales in Europe. Not only for the passenger cars, but also for the commercial ones, ...
Gadgets
BMW and Microsoft join forces for artificial intelligence
BMW is always looking for a partner when it comes to technology. The latest name who joins the long list of BMW partners is one of the most famous in the world. ...
BMW is always looking for a partner when it comes to technology. The latest name who joins the long list of BMW partners is one of the most famous in the world. ...
Various News
Bentley announced the largest solar panel installation in UK
Acting responsible is not only when you launch hybrid version of your cars or electric ones. It should also imply some action when it comes to building ...
Acting responsible is not only when you launch hybrid version of your cars or electric ones. It should also imply some action when it comes to building ...
Motorsports
Armed forces charity complete 2000 km in Carta Rally with Dacia Duster
A team of 14 current and ex-military service personnel has completed the Carta Rallye in Morocco, an extreme 2,000km challenge that took place in the ...
A team of 14 current and ex-military service personnel has completed the Carta Rallye in Morocco, an extreme 2,000km challenge that took place in the ...
Videos
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio set three SUV lap records in UK
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is a performance SUV and in order to prove that, the Italian car manufacturer decided to set some fast times around famous ...
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is a performance SUV and in order to prove that, the Italian car manufacturer decided to set some fast times around famous ...