Opel to return to Russian market
15 March 2019 19:33:38
Still regarded as one of the most important markets in the world, Russia will see the return of an important European brand: Opel.
The German car manufacturer will revive its tradition on the Russian market this year still. Opel will initially make three models available at selected Russian dealers – the Grandland X from Eisenach as well as the new Zafira Life and the Vivaro from Russian production. The people carrier and the transporter units for the local market will roll off the production line in the Groupe PSA plant in Kaluga.
Opel wants to gradually increase its commitment in Russia in the coming years and this includes offering a wider range of products soon. More detailed information on this will be made available at a later date.
In addition to experienced former Opel dealers, new dealerships will display Opel models in their showrooms. Initially, 15 to 20 dealers in the largest cities of the country will be Opel partners. This number will more than double in the mid-term. It is planned to grow step by step in Russia. Just like in every market Opel’s top priority in Russia is to grow profitably with a high level of customer satisfaction.
The goal is to generate 10 percent of the Opel sales volume outside of Europe by the mid-2020s. To achieve this, the brand will further strengthen its presence in the export markets in Asia, Africa and South America where it is already present today and will enter more than 20 new export markets by 2022.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
This is the 2019 Skoda iV electric concept car
During the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Skoda unveiled an all-new concept car which is part of the Vision family prototypes. Its name is Skoda iV concept and ...
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Skoda teases third SUV model
Skoda already has two SUV's in its range, but now is ready to welcome the third one. The SUV offensive will continue. With the new crossover, the Czech ...
Volkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six months
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
Volkswagen and NVIDIA partner for Artificial Intelligence
Volkswagen is more and more preoccupied by introducing new technologies into its cars. So is looking some strong partners with great experience in this ...
Breitling Premier Bentley Centenary Limited Edition launched in Geneva
2019 is a very important year for Bentley, who will celebrate its centenary. To mark this important occasion, one of Bentley's partners is preparing something ...
McLaren just unveiled the all-new Senna GTR racing car
McLaren unveiled the all-new Senna GTR. The specially developed racing car is here and it will be made in just 75 units, each and one of them in a manually ...
Video: how it works the all-new Porsche Wet Mode system
The new generation Porsche 911 992 was unveiled a few weeks ago. The latest generation of sports car comes with a few technical improvements, and one ...
