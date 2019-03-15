Opel to return to Russian market

Still regarded as one of the most important markets in the world, Russia will see the return of an important European brand: Opel.





The German car manufacturer will revive its tradition on the Russian market this year still. Opel will initially make three models available at selected Russian dealers – the Grandland X from Eisenach as well as the new Zafira Life and the Vivaro from Russian production. The people carrier and the transporter units for the local market will roll off the production line in the Groupe PSA plant in Kaluga.





Opel wants to gradually increase its commitment in Russia in the coming years and this includes offering a wider range of products soon. More detailed information on this will be made available at a later date.





In addition to experienced former Opel dealers, new dealerships will display Opel models in their showrooms. Initially, 15 to 20 dealers in the largest cities of the country will be Opel partners. This number will more than double in the mid-term. It is planned to grow step by step in Russia. Just like in every market Opel’s top priority in Russia is to grow profitably with a high level of customer satisfaction.





The goal is to generate 10 percent of the Opel sales volume outside of Europe by the mid-2020s. To achieve this, the brand will further strengthen its presence in the export markets in Asia, Africa and South America where it is already present today and will enter more than 20 new export markets by 2022.









