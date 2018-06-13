Home » News » Opel » Opel to develop next generation petrol engines for PSA

Opel to develop next generation petrol engines for PSA

13 June 2018 17:46:26

The recent marriage between Opel and PSA Group led to new strategies and synergies. Opel/Vauxhall will take on the global responsibility for the development of the next-generation of high-efficiency petrol engines for all Groupe PSA brands (Vauxhall, Opel, Peugeot, Citroën, and DS Automobiles) at its engineering centre in Rüsselsheim, Germany.

The next generation of four-cylinder engines will be optimised for operation in combination with electric motors and will be used in the drive train of hybrid systems. Market-introduction will begin in 2022.

The new generation of engines is designated for use in all Groupe PSA brands in China, Europe and North America, meeting the future emission standards of these markets. The power units feature state-of-the-art technologies such as direct-injection, turbocharging and variable valve control. The engines will be highly-efficient and will deliver low fuel consumption and low CO2 values.
The Rüsselsheim Engineering Center has decades of experience in the construction of efficient petrol engines. The engineers are now developing the new engine generation on the basis of the current Groupe PSA four-cylinder PureTech units. These all-aluminium engines, which have a displacement of 1.6 litres, already convince with a high level of efficiency and direct throttle response.

The upcoming four-cylinder units form the second petrol engine family of Groupe PSA from 2022 alongside the well-known three-cylinder PureTech turbo engine that only recently won the “Engine of the Year” award for the fourth time in a row.


