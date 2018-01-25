Opel is celebrating 100000 Insignia orders

The new generation Opel/Vauxhall Insignia is on the market for a very short time. But the new model managed to grab lots of attention. This is why, Opel told us that the new Insignia grabbed 100,000 orders.





As you know, the new generation Insignia is available in three different body style: Grand Sport (sedan), Sports Tourer (break) and Country Tourer. As you already know, later this year, the new Insignia will also be available in a GSi state.





The new Vauxhall/Opel Insignia is powered by a range of turbocharged, four-cylinder, diesel and petrol engines from 1.5 to 2.0-litre, combined with a choice of six-speed manual or six and eight-speed automatic transmissions.





Buyers also got adaptive cruise control, INtelliLux LED matrix headlights and AGR certified seats. The top-of-the-range infotainment system is named Navi 900 IntelliLink and has an eight-inch taouchscreen and the system is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.









