Opel Insignia scores five stars in EuroNCAP tests

The most recent EuroNCAP testing session showed that the new generation Vauxhall insignia, also sold as an Opel in Europe, is one of the safest cars on the market. It managed to score five stars out of five, with high scores for its occupant protection for both adults and children, pedestrian protection and safety assist technology.





During the crash, the passenger compartment remained stable in the frontal offset test. Dummy readings indicated good protection of the knees and femurs of the driver and passenger.





Opel showed that a similar level of protection would be provided to occupants of different sizes and to those sat in different positions. In the full-width rigid barrier impact, protection was adequate for the chest of the driver and rear passenger and was good for all other critical body areas.





In both the side barrier test and the more severe side pole impact, good protection was provided to all critical body regions and the Insignia scored maximum points in these tests. Tests on the front seats and head restraints demonstrated good protection against whiplash injuries in the event of a rear-end collision. A geometric assessment of the rear seats indicated marginal whiplash protection.





Tests of the Insignia's autonomous emergency braking system showed good performance of its functionality at the low speeds typical of city driving at which whiplash injuries are often caused.









