Opel Insignia GSi Sports Tourer: The sporty face of a station wagon

Opel has introduced the all-new Opel Insignia GSi Sports Tourer. The German model comes in standard with the dynamically tuned FlexRide chassis, innovative all-wheel drive with torque vectoring, high-grip tires and a new eight-speed automatic transmission that can also be operated via shift-paddles at the steering wheel.





Under the hood, the new Opel Insignia GSi Sports Tourer can be equipped with the all-new biturbo diesel engine. It has 2.0 liters and deliver 210 horsepower at 4,000 rpm, has a maximum torque of 480 Nm from only 1,500 rpm. The GSi Sports Tourer BiTurbo accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in just 7.9 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 231 km/h.





Those who prefer a lively turbo gasoline engine for the GSi are right on target with the 191 kW/260 hp two-liter turbo gasoline unit that delivers maximum torque of 400 Nm from 2,500 to 4,000 rpm. This takes the Insignia GSi Sports Tourer from zero to 100 km/h in 7.5 seconds and to a top speed of 245 km/h.





The new Insignia GSi Sports Tourer also has high-grip Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tires and powerful Brembo four-cylinder brakes (diameter 345 millimeter).





Tags: opel insignia, opel insignia gsi, opel insignia gsi sports tourer

Posted in Opel, New Vehicles

Source: Opel