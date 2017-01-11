Home » News » Opel » Opel Insignia Grand Sport has an intelligent AWD system

Opel Insignia Grand Sport has an intelligent AWD system

11 January 2017 12:28:02

Even though we already met the new Opel Insignia Grand Sport, the German mid-size sedan has another ace in the sleeves. We are talking about an all-wheel drive system. 

The new Opel Insignia Grand Sport will hit the market in early 2017 and will be available with a state-of-the-art torque vectoring all-wheel drive system that delivers the highest levels of dynamics, feel and handling on the market.

“The new generation Opel Insignia sets new benchmarks for midsize automobiles. Torque vectoring represents the state-of-the-art in transmitting power to the road. The new Insignia with torque vectoring all-wheel drive matches the best in the industry when it comes to ‘fun-to-drive’”, says William F. Bertagni, Vice President Vehicle Engineering Europe. 

According to Opel, this is the best way to put the power down in wet, dry, icy or snow. The new Insignia uses a Twinster all-wheel drive system with a rear drive module that uses a twin clutch system without differential. This was used to keep low the car's weight. 


Source: Opel

