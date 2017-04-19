Home » News » Opel » Opel Grandland X - Official pictures and details

Opel Grandland X - Official pictures and details

19 April 2017 13:52:44

Opel has officially unveiled the 2018 Opel Grandland X. The new German SUV will be showcased during the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show and will go on sale this fall. 

On the design side, the 2018 Opel Grandland X features the same aesthetic elements as seen on the Mokka X and Crossland X SUVs. At 4,477 millimeters long, 1,844 millimeters wide, 1,636 millimeters high and 2,675 millimeters of wheelbase, the Opel Grandland X promises lots of space for all its occupants. The trunk has 514 liters but it can be extended to maximum 1.652 liters. 

“The new Grandland X is a modern SUV with an exceptional presence and a bold design that looks compact, sporty and muscular. We have further refined our Opel design philosophy to create an SUV which blends sportiness and elegance to make it an absolute eye-catcher in its segment,” said Vice President Design Mark Adams.

The Grandland X offers one thing above all: safe driving fun all year round and on every surface. The Grip Control ensures top traction in diverse driving situations (snow, mud, sand or wet surfaces). The portfolio of ultra-modern assistance and comfort features for the Grandland X is first class: Adaptive Cruise Control with pedestrian detection and Automatic Emergency Braking, Driver Drowsiness Alert and Advanced Park Assist. 

