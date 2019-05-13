Opel Grandland X gets a plug-in hybrid version
13 May 2019 14:14:57
|Tweet
Opel goes electric and the firsts steps are always the toughest one. The German carmaker continues to implement this key element of the PACE! strategic plan by presenting the new all-wheel drive PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle) version of the Grandland X.
The all-new Grandland X Hybrid4 (because this is called the new PHEV version) comes with some help from two different power system. The first one is a 1.6 liter turbocharged direct injection four-cylinder petrol engine specially adapted to the hybrid application and an electric drive system with two 109 HP electric motors.
The power is sent to the four wheels, while the electric powertrain is kept alive thanks to an 13.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. The front electric motor is coupled to an electrified eight-speed automatic transmission. The second electric motor, inverter and differential are integrated into the electrically powered rear axle to provide all-wheel traction on demand.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2005 Opel Astra VXREngine: ECOTEC Inline-4, Power: 170 kw / 237 bhp @ 5600 rpm, Torque: 320 nm / 236.0 ft lbs @ 2400 rpm
2001 Opel Astra X-Treme ConceptEngine: 90 Degree V8, Power: 328.1 kw / 440.0 bhp @ 7350 rpm, Torque: 530 nm / 390.9 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
2003 Opel Insignia ConceptEngine: Aluminum V8, Power: 256.5 kw / 344 bhpN/A
1991 Opel Calibra TurboEngine: 16-Valve DOHC Inline-4, Power: 152.1 kw / 204.0 bhp @ 5600 rpm, Torque: 280.0 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 2400 rpm
1993 Opel Omega EVO 500Engine: Inline-6, Power: 238.6 kw / 320.0 bhp, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Shogun Sport SVP Concept unveiled
Mitsubishi is using this year Commercial Vehicle Show, currently underway at the NEC in Birmingham, to showcase the new Outlander Shogun Sport SVP Concept. ...
Mitsubishi is using this year Commercial Vehicle Show, currently underway at the NEC in Birmingham, to showcase the new Outlander Shogun Sport SVP Concept. ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Deutsche Post and Ford to develop an electric van
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...
Market News
Best ever February sales for Mercedes Benz USA
2017 started very good for the world's largest premium manufacturer. Even on the USA market, Mercedes recorded very good sales in January. And it looks ...
2017 started very good for the world's largest premium manufacturer. Even on the USA market, Mercedes recorded very good sales in January. And it looks ...
Gadgets
BMW and Microsoft join forces for artificial intelligence
BMW is always looking for a partner when it comes to technology. The latest name who joins the long list of BMW partners is one of the most famous in the world. ...
BMW is always looking for a partner when it comes to technology. The latest name who joins the long list of BMW partners is one of the most famous in the world. ...
Various News
Bentley announced the largest solar panel installation in UK
Acting responsible is not only when you launch hybrid version of your cars or electric ones. It should also imply some action when it comes to building ...
Acting responsible is not only when you launch hybrid version of your cars or electric ones. It should also imply some action when it comes to building ...
Motorsports
Armed forces charity complete 2000 km in Carta Rally with Dacia Duster
A team of 14 current and ex-military service personnel has completed the Carta Rallye in Morocco, an extreme 2,000km challenge that took place in the ...
A team of 14 current and ex-military service personnel has completed the Carta Rallye in Morocco, an extreme 2,000km challenge that took place in the ...
Videos
Ford has made a self-braking shopping cart
This is not the first time when Ford is developing some extra-stuff which are not close related to cars. On this time of the year, when the Easter is ...
This is not the first time when Ford is developing some extra-stuff which are not close related to cars. On this time of the year, when the Easter is ...