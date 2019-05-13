Home » News » Opel » Opel Grandland X gets a plug-in hybrid version

Opel Grandland X gets a plug-in hybrid version

13 May 2019 14:14:57

Opel goes electric and the firsts steps are always the toughest one. The German carmaker continues to implement this key element of the PACE! strategic plan by presenting the new all-wheel drive PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle) version of the Grandland X. 

The all-new Grandland X Hybrid4 (because this is called the new PHEV version) comes with some help from two different power system. The first one is a 1.6 liter turbocharged direct injection four-cylinder petrol engine specially adapted to the hybrid application and an electric drive system with two 109 HP electric motors. 

The power is sent to the four wheels, while the electric powertrain is kept alive thanks to an 13.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. The front electric motor is coupled to an electrified eight-speed automatic transmission. The second electric motor, inverter and differential are integrated into the electrically powered rear axle to provide all-wheel traction on demand. 

