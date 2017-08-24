Opel Grandland X and Insignia Country Tourer to debut in Frankfurt

Opel will use its home turf to showcase many premieres. The Frankfurt Motor Show will see the launch of important models for the Russelsheim-based manufacturer.





Leading the way is the new Opel Grandland X, jointly developed by Opel and PSA, a true contender in the booming SUV segment.





The portfolio of assistance and comfort features for the Grandland X includes: Automatic Cruise Control with pedestrian detection and Automatic Emergency Braking, Driver Drowsiness Alert, Advanced Park Assist and the 360° Camera are just some highlights.





Opel is equipping the Grandland X with bright driving light thanks to Adaptive Forward Lighting (AFL) LED headlamps. And the newcomer offers driving all year round and on every surface thanks to the optional electronic IntelliGrip traction.





AGR-certified ergonomic front seats (Campaign for Healthier Backs), heated steering wheel as well as seat heating front and rear ensure comfort. The tailgate that opens and closes with a simple foot movement enables easy access from outside.





Grandland X drivers and passengers enjoy top connectivity with the latest generation of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatible IntelliLink systems as well as the personal connectivity and service assistant Opel OnStar including Wi-Fi Hotspot and new services such as booking hotel rooms and searching for parking.





World premiere number 2, the new Insignia GSi with an extra-sharp chassis, and number 3, the new Insignia Country Tourer, will also spark excitement.





With large chrome air-intakes at the front and its rear fascia with spoiler for the necessary downforce on the rear axle, the GSi’s match the performance. The AGR-certified, leather upholstered, integrated sports seats (specially developed for the GSi), the leather sports steering wheel and the aluminum pedals add the finishing touches.

While the Insignia GSi is a real sports machine, the Country Tourer will appeal to Insignia fans who prefer a stylish, practical station wagon with off-road looks. Both feature the intelligent all-wheel drive system with torque vectoring – unique in this segment.









