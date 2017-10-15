Home » News » Opel » Opel Crossland X is now available with factory-fitted LPG

Opel Crossland X is now available with factory-fitted LPG

15 October 2017 09:50:00

Opel has decided to put an interesting powertrain under the hood of the Crossland X. The model can be ordered with a factory-fitted LPG. Under the hood of this version is a 1.2 liter three-cylinder unit rated at 81 horsepower. 

The engine is matted o a five speed manual transmission and it was specially tailored for conscious buyers. On the LPG, the car will have a fuel consumption of 8.4 liters in the city, 6.0 liters per 100 kilometers extra-urban and 6.9 liters per 100 kilometers in the combined cycle. 

If you are traveling on gasoline, the car will come with 6.8 liters in the city, 4.5 liters extra-urban and 5.4 liters per 100 kilometers combined. 

The LPG tank has a 36 liter capacity and with the gasoline tank full the Crossland X will be able to travel up to 1,300 kilometers. 

The new verion of the Crossland X will come is standard with a rearview camera, a head-up display and full-LED headlights. In Germany, the model will have a price of 21,200 Euros for the base model. 





Tags: , ,

Posted in Opel, Various News

