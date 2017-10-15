Opel Crossland X is now available with factory-fitted LPG
15 October 2017 09:50:00
|Tweet
Opel has decided to put an interesting powertrain under the hood of the Crossland X. The model can be ordered with a factory-fitted LPG. Under the hood of this version is a 1.2 liter three-cylinder unit rated at 81 horsepower.
The engine is matted o a five speed manual transmission and it was specially tailored for conscious buyers. On the LPG, the car will have a fuel consumption of 8.4 liters in the city, 6.0 liters per 100 kilometers extra-urban and 6.9 liters per 100 kilometers in the combined cycle.
If you are traveling on gasoline, the car will come with 6.8 liters in the city, 4.5 liters extra-urban and 5.4 liters per 100 kilometers combined.
The LPG tank has a 36 liter capacity and with the gasoline tank full the Crossland X will be able to travel up to 1,300 kilometers.
The new verion of the Crossland X will come is standard with a rearview camera, a head-up display and full-LED headlights. In Germany, the model will have a price of 21,200 Euros for the base model.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2005 Opel Astra VXREngine: ECOTEC Inline-4, Power: 170 kw / 237 bhp @ 5600 rpm, Torque: 320 nm / 236.0 ft lbs @ 2400 rpm
2001 Opel Astra X-Treme ConceptEngine: 90 Degree V8, Power: 328.1 kw / 440.0 bhp @ 7350 rpm, Torque: 530 nm / 390.9 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
2004 Opel Trixx ConceptEngine: CDTI turbocharged diesel engine, Power: 52.2 kw / 70 bhpN/A
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
New Vehicles
2018 Ram 3500 HD has 930 lb-ft and can tow up to 30.000 pounds
Ram has a big surprise for you. Starting this August, the FCA pick-up truck car manufacturer will put on sale the 2018 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty model. According ...
Ram has a big surprise for you. Starting this August, the FCA pick-up truck car manufacturer will put on sale the 2018 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty model. According ...
Concept Cars
Hyundai Hypereconiq Ioniq concept scheduled for SEMA Las Vegas
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...
Custom Cars
Land Rover Discovery transformed in a mobile kitchen for Jamie Oliver
Ever imagined a car being transformed in a mobile kitchen. We said car, not van, so the challenge is very difficult. Not so difficult for Chef and TV ...
Ever imagined a car being transformed in a mobile kitchen. We said car, not van, so the challenge is very difficult. Not so difficult for Chef and TV ...
Future Cars
GM outlines its zero-emissions plans
Since it introduced the Chevrolet Volt, its first electric vehicle, GM entered a path that was supposed to lead to a complete electrification of the range. ...
Since it introduced the Chevrolet Volt, its first electric vehicle, GM entered a path that was supposed to lead to a complete electrification of the range. ...
Market News
Skoda enjoys record sales in September
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...
Gadgets
Nissan and Amazon Alexa will allow you to talk to your car
Nissan wants to offer its clients new technologies and is now updating the list of gadgets you can find in its US vehicles. ...
Nissan wants to offer its clients new technologies and is now updating the list of gadgets you can find in its US vehicles. ...
Various News
Porsche issues recall for 2003-2006 Cayenne
One of the most distinguished European brands in the US is announcing a voluntary recall for its most important car sold overseas. Porsche decided to ...
One of the most distinguished European brands in the US is announcing a voluntary recall for its most important car sold overseas. Porsche decided to ...
Motorsports
BMW M8 GTE - First official pictures
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
Videos
2018 Audi A8 review. The new German model is the most tech savvy car
Audi A8 was launched a few months ago and now we have the chance to see the first proper video review of the car. After the official presentation, we ...
Audi A8 was launched a few months ago and now we have the chance to see the first proper video review of the car. After the official presentation, we ...