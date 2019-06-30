Opel Corsa is available with petrol and diesel engines

Opel has published the first details of the ICE powered new generation Corsa. The first version of the new Corsa was unveiled in electric form one month ago.





On the petrol side, the guys who are going to pick the new Corsa will be able to get the 1.2 liter naturally aspirated engine with 75 horsepower. The engine will be matted to a five speed manual transmission.





The same engine will also be available with turbo. The entry-level version will deliver 100 horsepower and 205 Nm peak of torque, while the top of the line can deliver 130 horsepower and 230 Nm peak of torque. Both engines can be matted to an eight speed automatic transmission. The top of the line variant can run from not to 100 km/h in 8.7 seconds, while the top speed exceeds 200 km/h.





If you are going to buy a diesel Corsa, you have to know that Opel will give you only one option. It the 1.5 liter turbodiesel with 102 horsepower and 250 Nm peak of torque.

