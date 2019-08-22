Home » News » Opel » Opel Corsa-e is the first electric rally car

Opel Corsa-e is the first electric rally car

22 August 2019 17:55:28

Vauxhall will use this year Frankfurt Motor Show to unveil a new entrance in motorsport. Sister brand Opel has become the first vehicle manufacturer in the world to offer an electric car for customer rally sport. Based on the Corsa-e, the electric competition car will make its world premiere at the IAA Frankfurt.

The Corsa-e Rally will compete in the ADAC Opel e-Rally Cup – the first brand cup for electric cars in the world, which builds on the success of the ADAC Opel Rallye Cup. Just like its predecessor, the competition offers the perfect entry ticket to rallying for young drivers from all over the world. Set to begin in summer 2020, fifteen of Opel’s pioneering electric cars are planned for the race series.

Available from Opel Motorsport, the Corsa-e Rally will cost less than €50,000 (£46,000). The car has been engineered to produce 100kW (130hp) and 260Nm of torque from a standstill, while still offering the same fun and dynamic driving as the production car, which is now available to order.
Opel Corsa-e is the first electric rally car
Opel Corsa-e is the first electric rally car Photos

Customers can secure delivery of the fully electric Vauxhall Corsa-e by placing a £500 reservation fee. What’s more, the first 500 customers to place their reservation will receive a free home charging kit.

Priced from £26,490, including the Government’s £3,500 Plug-in Car Grant, the Corsa-e will be available in two highly-specified trims, both of which will come as standard with a 7-inch touch screen, 11kWh on-board charger, satellite navigation, LED headlights, alloy wheels, rear parking sensors and DAB radio. The car boasts a range of 205 miles (WLTP) and fast-charging to 80 per cent of battery capacity in just 30 minutes.



Tags: , , ,

Posted in Opel, Motorsports

Opel Corsa-e is the first electric rally car Photos (1 photos)
  • Opel Corsa-e is the first electric rally car

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Peugeot 208 and e-208 ready to be ordered in UK

    Peugeot 208 and e-208 ready to be ordered in UK

  2. Alpine 110S available in the UK

    Alpine 110S available in the UK

  3. McLaren launches its first luggage set

    McLaren launches its first luggage set

  4.  
  5. Opel Corsa-e is the first electric rally car

    Opel Corsa-e is the first electric rally car

  6. Mercedes-Benz EQV officially unveiled

    Mercedes-Benz EQV officially unveiled

  7. Citroen C3 will be revised this fall

    Citroen C3 will be revised this fall

Related Specs

  1. 2005 Opel Astra VXR

    Engine: ECOTEC Inline-4, Power: 170 kw / 237 bhp @ 5600 rpm, Torque: 320 nm / 236.0 ft lbs @ 2400 rpm

  2. 2001 Opel Astra X-Treme Concept

    Engine: 90 Degree V8, Power: 328.1 kw / 440.0 bhp @ 7350 rpm, Torque: 530 nm / 390.9 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm

  3. 1991 Opel Calibra Turbo

    Engine: 16-Valve DOHC Inline-4, Power: 152.1 kw / 204.0 bhp @ 5600 rpm, Torque: 280.0 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 2400 rpm

  4. 2003 Opel Insignia Concept

    Engine: Aluminum V8, Power: 256.5 kw / 344 bhpN/A

  5. 1993 Opel Omega EVO 500

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 238.6 kw / 320.0 bhp, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

BMW 4 Series Concept car might be unveiled next month in FrankfurtBMW 4 Series Concept car might be unveiled next month in Frankfurt
BMW is working on a new generation 4 Series model. Until now we have seen some interesting spy pictures take during the tests around the Nurburgring. ...

Custom Cars

ABT Cupra Ateca offers more powerABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...

Future Cars

McLaren Ultimate Series model to debut in Pebble BeachMcLaren Ultimate Series model to debut in Pebble Beach
Not only Aston Martin is announcing great supercars for the US market. Another UK manufacturer is ready to set a world premiere across the Ocean. An all-new ...

Market News

Current Seat Leon, best sold generation everCurrent Seat Leon, best sold generation ever
On the edge of bankruptcy just five years ago, Seat is now booming and enjoys good sales. The current generation Leon is one of the cars that helped Seat ...

Gadgets

Volvo and Uber launch their self-driving carVolvo and Uber launch their self-driving car
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...

Various News

Fiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversaryFiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversary
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...

Motorsports

Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - First test runVolkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - First test run
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...

Videos

VIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG featuresVIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG features
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...
Copyright CarSession.com