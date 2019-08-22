Opel Corsa-e is the first electric rally car
22 August 2019 17:55:28
|Tweet
Vauxhall will use this year Frankfurt Motor Show to unveil a new entrance in motorsport. Sister brand Opel has become the first vehicle manufacturer in the world to offer an electric car for customer rally sport. Based on the Corsa-e, the electric competition car will make its world premiere at the IAA Frankfurt.
The Corsa-e Rally will compete in the ADAC Opel e-Rally Cup – the first brand cup for electric cars in the world, which builds on the success of the ADAC Opel Rallye Cup. Just like its predecessor, the competition offers the perfect entry ticket to rallying for young drivers from all over the world. Set to begin in summer 2020, fifteen of Opel’s pioneering electric cars are planned for the race series.
Available from Opel Motorsport, the Corsa-e Rally will cost less than €50,000 (£46,000). The car has been engineered to produce 100kW (130hp) and 260Nm of torque from a standstill, while still offering the same fun and dynamic driving as the production car, which is now available to order.
Customers can secure delivery of the fully electric Vauxhall Corsa-e by placing a £500 reservation fee. What’s more, the first 500 customers to place their reservation will receive a free home charging kit.
Priced from £26,490, including the Government’s £3,500 Plug-in Car Grant, the Corsa-e will be available in two highly-specified trims, both of which will come as standard with a 7-inch touch screen, 11kWh on-board charger, satellite navigation, LED headlights, alloy wheels, rear parking sensors and DAB radio. The car boasts a range of 205 miles (WLTP) and fast-charging to 80 per cent of battery capacity in just 30 minutes.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2005 Opel Astra VXREngine: ECOTEC Inline-4, Power: 170 kw / 237 bhp @ 5600 rpm, Torque: 320 nm / 236.0 ft lbs @ 2400 rpm
2001 Opel Astra X-Treme ConceptEngine: 90 Degree V8, Power: 328.1 kw / 440.0 bhp @ 7350 rpm, Torque: 530 nm / 390.9 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
1991 Opel Calibra TurboEngine: 16-Valve DOHC Inline-4, Power: 152.1 kw / 204.0 bhp @ 5600 rpm, Torque: 280.0 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 2400 rpm
2003 Opel Insignia ConceptEngine: Aluminum V8, Power: 256.5 kw / 344 bhpN/A
1993 Opel Omega EVO 500Engine: Inline-6, Power: 238.6 kw / 320.0 bhp, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
BMW 4 Series Concept car might be unveiled next month in Frankfurt
BMW is working on a new generation 4 Series model. Until now we have seen some interesting spy pictures take during the tests around the Nurburgring. ...
BMW is working on a new generation 4 Series model. Until now we have seen some interesting spy pictures take during the tests around the Nurburgring. ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
McLaren Ultimate Series model to debut in Pebble Beach
Not only Aston Martin is announcing great supercars for the US market. Another UK manufacturer is ready to set a world premiere across the Ocean. An all-new ...
Not only Aston Martin is announcing great supercars for the US market. Another UK manufacturer is ready to set a world premiere across the Ocean. An all-new ...
Market News
Current Seat Leon, best sold generation ever
On the edge of bankruptcy just five years ago, Seat is now booming and enjoys good sales. The current generation Leon is one of the cars that helped Seat ...
On the edge of bankruptcy just five years ago, Seat is now booming and enjoys good sales. The current generation Leon is one of the cars that helped Seat ...
Gadgets
Volvo and Uber launch their self-driving car
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Various News
Fiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversary
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Motorsports
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - First test run
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Videos
VIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG features
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...