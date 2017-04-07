One-off Land Rover Defender by Kahn Design

Every UK automotive fan considers the old Defender one of the most iconic cars ever built in Britain. So it is no wonder the London Motor Show, scheduled on 4-7 May, wants to celebrate that. They have commissioned Kahn Design, a UK tuner, to create a one-off version of the Defender.





The exclusive car will be designed and built in-house by Kahn and will be on display in Battersea Park throughout the weekend. Kahn Design aims to pay the ultimate tribute to a truly iconic vehicle.





In line with Kahn’s successful track record in vehicle design, the principal British designer will pay homage to the world's most recognisable off-roader by bringing together subtle influences to recreate the Defender with a modern feel.





The coach-built Vengeance Volante, which was recently unveiled at the Geneva International Motor Show, will be making its UK debut at The London Motor Show. The unique model will take pride of place alongside the Ultimate Defender and the Chelsea Truck Company Black Hawk Edition.





Mr Kahn, chief designer of Kahn Design said: "For The London Motor Show 2016, I designed a vehicle that celebrates the history and unique personality of the Defender. My designs are known for their attention to detail, so I do not want this Defender to be any different.













