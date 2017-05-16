Home » News » Porsche » Omologato Weissach watch is dedicated to Porsche track

Omologato Weissach watch is dedicated to Porsche track

16 May 2017 16:18:26

There are many watch manufacturers who launch time measuring instruments dedicated to a car or to a brand. But none of them dedicated a watch to a famous location. Until now. Omologato released The Weissach, a new chronograph dedicated to Weissach, the spiritual home of Porsche and holy grail of true motoring pedigree.

Construction of the revolutionary test track, skid pad and off-road course began in the early 1960s. The illustrious facility grew with the induction of R&D buildings and an all-new CanAm course in the early 1970s and with its growth has come enumerate success stories.

Engineered to be the ultimate driving watch, the timepiece represents a period when Weissach was developing racing cars such as the Porsche 917 and the early 930 Turbos. The design of The Weissach gets its inspiration from the 70s style that was prolific in many motorsport pieces made at the time.
For the first time in an Omologato watch, The Weissach features an optimised case, to ensure it can withstand the toughest conditions on the world’s greatest racing circuits and roads. The perfect driver’s watch contains eight layers of IP plating whilst the use of Acid Yellow placed within the first 15 minutes of the dial display perfectly emulates a brake calliper. In addition, a high-quality Japanese movement brings a desirable level of precision, reliability and accuracy that is associated with the very best in watch manufacturing.

The Weissach Chronograph is limited to 200 examples, and is priced at £329. 



