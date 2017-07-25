Omologato James Hunt Chronograph launched

James Hunt, one of the most talented and controverse character in Formula 1 history is celebrated through a special watch created by Omologato. The Official James Hunt Chronograph is a limited edition watch of just 750 of each design dedicated to telling the story of the sporting legend.





The watch is available with either a leather strap or a nylon/leather bonded bracelet, both models feature a matt black dial, James Hunts’ signature and the iconic red, blue and yellow stripes emblazoned across the face - the very same colours that appeared on James’s race helmet, a nod to Wellington College, where James was educated.





The exclusive collaboration with the Estate of James Hunt signals a statement of intent from Omologato, who are dedicated to delivering timepieces globally that give enthusiasts the opportunity to feel a part of motorsport's success stories.





Two styles are available at launch and are limited to just 750 of each design. They are available to order now and are priced at £599 for both Stainless Steel and IP Plated cases.





Omologato is a British watch brand established in 2015 with the aim being to create fine motorsport inspired timepieces designed to celebrate iconic locations, cars and figures. Founder Shami Kalra has more than 25 years’ experience in the watchmaking industry.





