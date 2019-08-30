Novitec McLaren 720S Spider tuning programme

When its not tuning Ferrari supercars, Novitec turns its attention to rival brands like McLaren. The McLaren 720S Spider is one of the most powerful drop-top sports cars on the market. The technicians and designers of NOVITEC developed an extensive customization range.





NOVITEC gives the front of the 720S Spider a striking facelift: the production bumper is complemented with a front spoiler, front blade and side flaps, which reduce front-axle lift at high speeds. The thrilling appearance is rounded off with the NOVITEC forged carbon inserts for the headlamps, the N-LARGO trunk lid and the forged carbon housings for the side mirrors.





The rear end is dominated visually by the NOVITEC rear wing, which further increases aerodynamic downforce. A rear spoiler lip with a more understated design is available as an alternative. Elaborate forged carbon elements such as rear fascia, diffuser and diffuser fins add further motor racing touches at the rear. The NOVITEC appearance package is rounded off with carbon side panels for the rear fascia.





Thanks to their design featuring seven slender double-spokes and their production using state-of-the-art forging technology, these wheels with stylized center lock are extremely light for their king-sized dimension. The MC3 wheels are available in 72 different colors and optionally also with brushed or polished surface.





In addition to further sharpening the looks of the Spider by lowering the ride height by about 30 millimeters, the NOVITEC sport springs also give the car even more responsive handling.





This makes the drop-top McLaren perfect for even more power. The 4.0-liter eight-cylinder with two turbochargers offers an excellent basis for powerful tuning. For the 720S, the engine specialists developed three different performance kits, which are all based on the plug-and-play NOVITEC N-TRONIC auxiliary control unit. It is adapted to the engine controls of the vehicle and supplies them with new mapping for injection, ignition and boost pressure control.





In the most powerful performance level 2, which additionally includes a NOVITEC RACE high-performance exhaust system, the engine puts out an extra 63 kW / 86 hp and produces 108 Nm more torque. This means the turbocharged V8 with NOVITEC tuning has an impressive output of 592 kW / 806 hp at a low 6,700 rpm and produces a peak torque of 878 Nm at 6,300 rpm.





This naturally also benefits the performance on the road: The tuned 720S Spider hits 100 km/h after just 2.7 seconds and 200 km/h a mere 7.5 seconds after the start. Top speed increases to 346 km/h.













Tags: novitec, novitec tuning, novitec mclaren, novitec mclaren 720s, mclaren 720s

Posted in McLaren, Custom Cars