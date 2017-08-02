Novitec McLaren 570GT tuning kit
2 August 2017 18:37:33
|Tweet
Far away is the time Novitec was customizing only Ferrari models. The most recent creation of the famous tuning house is based on the popular McLaren 570 GT, the entry-level supercar we all know.
The product lineup comprises performance upgrades with up to 646 hp, which accelerate the 570GT from rest to 100 km/h in just 3.0 seconds and propel it to a top speed of 335 km/h.
The most powerful performance stage, which additionally comprises a NOVITEC RACE high-performance exhaust system, boosts peak output by 76 hp. At the same time, peak torque grows by 92 Nm. As a result, the V8 with NOVITEC tuning pumps out 646 hp at 7,450 rpm and produces 692 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm.
The driving performance of the McLaren improves accordingly: The sprint from zero to 100 km/h is shortened to a mere 3.0 seconds, the top speed jumps to 335 km/h. On the road, the NOVITEC performance upgrade has an even more agile throttle response and an even more powerful performance curve across the entire rev range.
The tuning company also offers carbon-fiber aerodynamic-enhancement components developed in the wind tunnel, and especially lightweight hi-tech forged wheels, which in concert with special sport springs further optimize the sports car's handling.
The NOVITEC rocker panels give the 570GT an even longer and lower visual stance from the side. In addition, the airflow is directed past the rear wheel arches with even greater aerodynamic efficiency. Carbon-fiber covers for the air intakes on both sides of the vehicle add further aerodynamic finishing touches. They route the airflow even more precisely to the openings aft of the two doors, which provide the engine with cooling air.
Upon customer request, Novitec will also transform the cockpit of the McLaren. The company uses the finest leathers and Alcantara in any desired color to create exclusive interiors
Novitec McLaren 570GT tuning kit Photos (2 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2005 Brabus SLR McLarenEngine: 90 Degree AMG V8 w/Dry Sump, Power: 466.8 kw / 626 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 780 nm / 575.3 ft lbs @ 3250-5000 rpm
2007 Brabus SLR McLaren RoadsterEngine: 90 Degree AMG V8 w/Dry Sump, Power: 484.7 kw / 650 bhp @ 6500 rpmN/A
1994 McLaren F1Engine: BMW S70/2 60 Degree V12, Power: 467.6 kw / 627.1 bhp @ 7400 rpm, Torque: 649.4 nm / 479.0 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm
1997 McLaren F1 GTEngine: BMW 70/2 60 Degree V12, Power: 467.6 kw / 627.1 bhp @ 7400 rpm, Torque: 650.79 nm / 480.0 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm
1993 McLaren F1 GTREngine: BMW 70/2 60 Degree V12, Power: 474.3 kw / 636.0 bhp @ 7200 rpm, Torque: 714.52 nm / 527.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
New Vehicles
Subaru Outback Black and Ivory launched in UK
Subaru is offering a special edition fo the Outback in the UK to help increase the appeal of the model in a very tough market. The Japanese manufacturer ...
Subaru is offering a special edition fo the Outback in the UK to help increase the appeal of the model in a very tough market. The Japanese manufacturer ...
Concept Cars
Skoda Element concept is an electric buggy
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Custom Cars
Polestar Volvo XC60 with engine optimisation
Volvo makes one of the most luxurious cars in the premium segment. The sportiness is not a priority, so Volvo can not match the likes of BMW M and Mercedes ...
Volvo makes one of the most luxurious cars in the premium segment. The sportiness is not a priority, so Volvo can not match the likes of BMW M and Mercedes ...
Future Cars
Nissan previews the new ProPILOT Park in the future Leaf
The best sold electric car in the world is also going to be the most advanced electric car in the world when the new generation arrives. Nissan will soon ...
The best sold electric car in the world is also going to be the most advanced electric car in the world when the new generation arrives. Nissan will soon ...
Market News
Volkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six months
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
Gadgets
Volvo, Autoliv and Nvidia partner for developing autonomous cars
Developing self driving cars is a real challenge for current automakers, especially when it comes to high level of autonomous driving. Many of current ...
Developing self driving cars is a real challenge for current automakers, especially when it comes to high level of autonomous driving. Many of current ...
Various News
Omologato James Hunt Chronograph launched
James Hunt, one of the most talented and controverse character in Formula 1 history is celebrated through a special watch created by Omologato. The Official ...
James Hunt, one of the most talented and controverse character in Formula 1 history is celebrated through a special watch created by Omologato. The Official ...
Motorsports
BMW M8 GTE - First official pictures
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
Videos
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...