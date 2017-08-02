Home » News » McLaren » Novitec McLaren 570GT tuning kit

Novitec McLaren 570GT tuning kit

2 August 2017 18:37:33

Far away is the time Novitec was customizing only Ferrari models. The most recent creation of the famous tuning house is based on the popular McLaren 570 GT, the entry-level supercar we all know.

The product lineup comprises performance upgrades with up to 646 hp, which accelerate the 570GT from rest to 100 km/h in just 3.0 seconds and propel it to a top speed of 335 km/h. 

The most powerful performance stage, which additionally comprises a NOVITEC RACE high-performance exhaust system, boosts peak output by 76 hp. At the same time, peak torque grows by 92 Nm. As a result, the V8 with NOVITEC tuning pumps out 646 hp at 7,450 rpm and produces 692 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm. 

The driving performance of the McLaren improves accordingly: The sprint from zero to 100 km/h is shortened to a mere 3.0 seconds, the top speed jumps to 335 km/h. On the road, the NOVITEC performance upgrade has an even more agile throttle response and an even more powerful performance curve across the entire rev range.
The tuning company also offers carbon-fiber aerodynamic-enhancement components developed in the wind tunnel, and especially lightweight hi-tech forged wheels, which in concert with special sport springs further optimize the sports car's handling.

The NOVITEC rocker panels give the 570GT an even longer and lower visual stance from the side. In addition, the airflow is directed past the rear wheel arches with even greater aerodynamic efficiency. Carbon-fiber covers for the air intakes on both sides of the vehicle add further aerodynamic finishing touches. They route the airflow even more precisely to the openings aft of the two doors, which provide the engine with cooling air. 

Upon customer request, Novitec will also transform the cockpit of the McLaren. The company uses the finest leathers and Alcantara in any desired color to create exclusive interiors


