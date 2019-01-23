Novitec Ferrari 812 Superfast launched

There are not so many tuners ready to modify cars like ferrari and Lamborghini. Novitec is one of them. Their most recent work is based on the exclusive ferrari 812 Superfast.





The combination of NOVITEC front spoiler lip for the production bumper and the NOVITEC surround for the center air intake, which tapers off into two flaps on either side that extend over the side air intakes, gives the two-door an even more dynamic appearance.





To achieve an optimal aerodynamic balance, the rear end is upgraded by NOVITEC with a rear spoiler lip. The aerodynamic tuning at the rear continues with a carbon upgrade for the rear fascia.





The two carbon air outlets on the hood and the surrounds for the side air outlets aft of the front fender wells add further motor racing touches. Carbon caps for the side mirrors round off the NOVITEC design program. The new NOVITEC hi-tech forged wheels developed in cooperation with US wheel manufacturer Vossen play another important part.





The NOVITEC NF8 Directional and NF9 wheels are available in a wide range of colors and can be further customized with brushed or polished surfaces.





NOVITEC offers sport springs calibrated to the production suspension, which lower the ride height of the front-engine sports car by about 35 millimeters. NOVITEC also offers a front lift system, which allows raising the front by 40 millimeters at the touch of a button to make it easier to navigate underground parking ramps or drive over speed tables. At a speed of 80 km/h, the front of the car automatically reverts to the standard level.





While the NOVITEC technical specialists are already working on performance upgrades for the 6.5-liter V12 of the 812 Superfast, an initial performance-optimizing option is already available, a NOVITEC high-performance exhaust system with 110-millimeter tailpipes with a choice of polished or matte stainless steel. These exhaust systems are available made from high-gloss stainless steel or can also be made from the even lighter INCONEL used in Formula 1 racing. This allows saving up to eleven kilograms in weight over the production system.













