Novitec Estesso Maserati Levante tuning kit

Unhappy with your Maserati Levante looks? Than maybe you want a bodykit developed by Novitec, the famous tuner who was specialised in customising Ferrari supercars.





The bodykit is called Novitec ESTESSO and makes the Levante a true sporty SUV. The arched ESTESO fender flares on front and rear axle add ten centimeters to the width of the Levante at the front and twelve centimeters at the rear, resulting in a new width of 2.09 meters. The eight-part kit also includes extension components that mold the flares to the production front and rear bumpers.





The ESTESO front extension component, designed to integrate a front spoiler, and the spoiler blade attached below it lend the SUV a more distinctive face. What is more: Both components were fine-tuned in the wind tunnel and consequently reduce lift on the front axle at high speeds. There is also the optionally available naked carbon hood scoop.





The rear sports the NOVITEC ESTESO extension component, which is integrated into the production bumper. It is shaped like a diffuser and adds a dynamic highlight, as does the naked carbon rear spoiler.





The NOVITEC engineers developed the ESTESO alloys in the king-sized dimensions 10Jx22 and 12Jx22. These wheels come with a choice of finishes, matt black or black with polished surfaces.





The power output of the six-cylinder common-rail turbodiesel engine jumps from standard 275 hp to 322 hp at a low 3,800 rpm. Peak torque grows to 680 Nm at a low 2,200 rpm. As a result, the Levante tuned by NOVITEC does zero to 100 km/h in just 6.2 seconds. For the diesel variant for the Italian market, which ex-factory produces an output of 250 hp, NOVITEC offers tuning to 301 hp and 680 Nm.









