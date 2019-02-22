Nissan xOpus Concept Camper unveiled
22 February 2019 04:14:26
|Tweet
Who says that batteries can't be used in an intelligent way after their life cycle? Nissan Energy and OPUS Campers have collaborated on a smart camping concept that uses second-life Nissan electric vehicle batteries to deliver up to a week’s remote power for ‘off-grid’ adventures.
The Nissan x OPUS concept integrates the recently unveiled Nissan Energy ROAM, a portable, all-in-one, weatherproof power pack harnessing Nissan’s EV battery technology for convenient, emission-free and silent power on the go.
With a storage capacity of 700Wh and a power output of 1kW, the ROAM’s lithium-ion cells are recovered from first-generation Nissan electric vehicles, ensuring a sustainable second-life for the batteries.
Mounted in a special compartment at the front of the OPUS, the Nissan Energy ROAM unit provides a power supply to both the 230v circuit and the 12v circuit (via recharging of the on-board leisure battery which powers the 12v system). This helps support enough energy autonomy for around seven days of camping, with assistance from a solar panel accessory.
The concept allows campers to remain connected and enjoy the comforts of home, whilst having the freedom to travel to remote areas. Uniquely, Nissan Energy ROAM can be removed from its housing within the camper and recharged away from the campsite via a standard 230v domestic socket, or by plugging into a solar panel accessory.
The AIR OPUS range starts from £15,995 which is almost €18,000. OPUS has a manufacturing base in the UK, with distribution across Europe, North America and Australia/New Zealand.
Nissan xOpus Concept Camper unveiled Photos (1 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
This is the all-new Cupra Formentor, the first concept car of the Spanish performance division
First imagines of the upcoming Skoda Kamiq
Mercedes-Benz unveiled the S65 Final Edition
-
Volvo XC90 facelift is here with more electric range
Volvo unveiled their new mild-hybrid system for the entire range
McLaren unveiled the 600LT Spider by MSO
Related Specs
2006 Nissan 350Z GT-S ConceptEngine: Aluminum VQ35DE V6, Power: 214.0 kw / 287 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 371.49 nm / 274 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
2001 Nissan Alpha T ConceptEngine: V8, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhpN/A
2001 Nissan Crossbow ConceptEngine: V8N/AN/A
2008 Nissan Forum ConceptN/AN/AN/A
1985 Nissan Mid4 ConceptEngine: V6, Power: 145.4 kw / 195.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 277.0 nm / 204.3 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Cupra to unveil a new concept car on its one year anniversary
When Seat decided to launch a special brand dedicated to its performance cars, everyone was sceptical. But the Cupra brand was born one year ago, and ...
When Seat decided to launch a special brand dedicated to its performance cars, everyone was sceptical. But the Cupra brand was born one year ago, and ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
MINI John Cooper Works GP model to debut in 2020
Mini is offering all those clients in search for a very fast hatchback the chance to drive a very special machine, due to be launched next year. ...
Mini is offering all those clients in search for a very fast hatchback the chance to drive a very special machine, due to be launched next year. ...
Market News
Porsche sets US record sales in 2017
Porsche is on a selling spree in US and also across the Globe. 2017 was a fantastic year for the Stuttgart-based manufacturer. Its North American division ...
Porsche is on a selling spree in US and also across the Globe. 2017 was a fantastic year for the Stuttgart-based manufacturer. Its North American division ...
Gadgets
Audi to launch Green Light Optimized Speed Advisory in the US
Audi offers tons of technologies in its cars. Even after the cars were bought by the clients. The most recent one is called Green Light Optimised Speed ...
Audi offers tons of technologies in its cars. Even after the cars were bought by the clients. The most recent one is called Green Light Optimised Speed ...
Various News
Swind E Classic Mini is a classic with zero emissions
The passion for classic cars can easily be combined with the care for the environment. Jaguar proved it can do that with its classic cars like E-Type. ...
The passion for classic cars can easily be combined with the care for the environment. Jaguar proved it can do that with its classic cars like E-Type. ...
Motorsports
2019 Skoda Fabia R5 gets updated
Skoda updates not only its street cars, but also the rally cars it offers to private teams. Considering the current Fabia R5 is one of the most acclaimed ...
Skoda updates not only its street cars, but also the rally cars it offers to private teams. Considering the current Fabia R5 is one of the most acclaimed ...
Videos
Video: Audi RS7 and SQ8 spied on Autobahn
We all have seen the videos shoot during test days at the Nurburgring race track. But this is a different kind of video cause you have the chance to see ...
We all have seen the videos shoot during test days at the Nurburgring race track. But this is a different kind of video cause you have the chance to see ...