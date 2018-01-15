Nissan Xmotion Concept makes debut in Detroit

All of us are waiting for a new generation Nissan Juke. The Japanese manufacturer delay the launch of a successor, but anticipates something interesting with the Xmotion Concept, revealed during NIAIAS Detroit.





The six-passenger, three-row Nissan Xmotion (pronounced “cross motion”) concept fuses Japanese culture and traditional craftsmanship with American-style utility and new-generation Nissan Intelligent Mobility technology.





The Xmotion concept is a design exploration for a potentially groundbreaking compact SUV. The visual simplicity of the Xmotion concept exterior is contrasted by the rugged, metal-crafted wheels and all-terrain tire design.





Like the rest of vehicle, the mechanical tool-inspired wheels and all-terrain tires coexist as one piece, with the tire tread physically laminated over the 21-inch aluminum-alloy wheels. Additional exterior features include a retractable “rooftop box” and a unique tail light design inspired by Japanese woodwork.





The Xmotion concept allows for the creation of a fresh, “4+2” passenger layout. Featuring three rows of side-by-side individual seats, it’s designed to provide a perfect space for a young couple, another couple and two children or pets in the third row.





The interior itself was created with the imagery of a river on the floor, with the center console acting as a bridge. The Xmotion concept’s instrument panel design is a modern interpretation of traditional kigumi wood joinery, using the kigumi structure in the instrument panel and console.





The interior includes a total of seven digital screen portions. Three main displays and left and right end displays span the width of the instrument panel. There’s also a “digital room mirror” in the ceiling and a center console display.









