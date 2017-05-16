Home » News » Nissan » Nissan X-trail X-Scape comes with a drone

Nissan X-trail X-Scape comes with a drone

16 May 2017 16:13:23

Considering the adventurous character of the Nissan X-Trail, is no wonder Nissan decided to launch a special edition, dedicated to those who want to film their off-road escapes.

The Nissan X-Trail X-Scape comes with a compact and lightweight drone as standard. It’s equipped with advanced ‘follow me’ GPS and visual tracking technology, so users on the move can capture amazing photos and video footage of their days out with their drone following them autonomously.

That could be in their Nissan X-Trail, or on foot, bicycle, canoe, skateboard and any other suitable mode of transport.

The drone, a Parrot Bebop 2 weighing just 500g, features Nissan branding and comes with a Parrot Skycontroller 2 remote control and Parrot Cockpitglasses headset. These allow First Person View (FPV) functionality via a live feed from the 14 megapixel camera, for a truly immersive experience and unique bird’s eye views of adventure locations.
Over a flight time of up to 25 minutes, the drone and supporting equipment come with a bespoke backpack-style padded storage case.

The X-Trail X-Scape Special Version pack is available across the X-Trail range on all N-Vision and Tekna versions as a £500 option, which can be specified when ordering via Nissan retailers.

X-Trail X-Scape special version packs also feature NissanConnect infotainment system with satellite navigation.

Both five and seven-seat interiors of the Nissan X-Trail can be specified and premium X-Trail floor mats are also included. Planned production of the X-Trail X-Scape special version is approximately 1,200 units across Europe, with 200 units allocated for the UK.


