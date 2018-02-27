Home » News » Nissan » Nissan X-Trail Platinum Edition SV introduced in UK

Nissan X-Trail Platinum Edition SV introduced in UK

27 February 2018 17:37:25

A year after the X-Trail received a fresh new look as a midlife facelift, Nissan launches in UK the new Platinum Edition SV special edition. This is available on all N-Connecta models and introduces more style, dynamism and technology to the world’s best-selling SUV at a customer saving of almost £1600.

The Platinum Edition includes the following style enhancements: side styling plate, rear styling plate, chrome mirror caps, chrome trunk lower finisher, front over rider + front styling plate.

For added dynamism, Platinum Edition models also feature sport pedals with foot rest and stylish 18 inch metallic black alloy wheels. Making the model even more connected and convenient for technology users, a double USB socket is installed for the benefit of occupants in the second seating row.
The customer cost of the Platinum Edition is £1,999, which is on top the OTR of the specified N-Connecta model. The customer saving on the cost of the parts alone is £828 and in addition all Platinum Editions will be eligible for an additional £750 Nissan Deposit Finance Contribution. Combined with the Nissan Deposit Finance Contribution the customer saving is almost £1,600.

The Nissan X-Trail, known as the Nissan Rogue in North America, was the world’s biggest selling SUV last year and one of Nissan’s leading crossover models.

