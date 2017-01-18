Nissan will celebrate 10 years since the launch of the new Qashqai

Ten years ago everybody was looking suspicious at Nissan when the japanese manufacturer decided to introduce a compact SUV on the European market. It was a bold move that gave Nissan a great momentum on the Old Continent.





So, it is exactly 10 years since the Nissan Qashqai crossover first went on sale, and the brand is planning to celebrate in style.





Customer events and media activities will be taking place across Europe to mark the occasion.





Nissan is the first brand to reach the 10-year milestone for one simple reason – the Qashqai is the model which pioneered the crossover segment as the automotive industry and car-buying consumers know it today.





Ahead of the official start of the anniversary celebrations, Nissan has released a short video which traces the car’s decade in the spotlight.









Tags: nissan, nissan qashqai, 10 years nissan qashqai

