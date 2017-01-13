Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept launched in Detroit
13 January 2017 12:41:03
Nissan stunned everyone in Detroit with the introduction of a new concept, created to signal the future direction of the company's sedan design direction and intelligent-mobility technology. The world debut of the Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept happened at the 2017 North American International Auto Show.
The Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept offers hints at the future of "Nissan Intelligent Mobility," the company's roadmap to achieve zero emissions and zero fatalities.
The Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept's silhouette is characterized by a "floating roof," with a line flowing from the steeply raked A-pillars to the trunk lip. An extended wheelbase shows off the car's generous cabin, while the body surface is defined by Nissan's "Emotional Geometry" design language.
The high-tension body is crafted in a warm silver paint with copper undertones. With a layered effect for the paint finish, a glimpse of the body at different angles reveals a subtle but different hue.
