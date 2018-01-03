Nissan US sales reach record level in 2017
3 January 2018 17:32:09
Nissan enjoyed a very good year in the US in 2017 and managed to set important milestones for the company. Nissan Group today announced total calendar year 2017 U.S. sales of 1,593,464 units, an increase of 1.9 percent over the prior year, setting an all-time record.
Not all is painted pink. In December 2017, Nissan Group sold 138,226 units, a decrease of 9.5 percent versus the prior year.
But, even so, in 2017, Nissan Division set an all-time record with 1,440,049 total sales, up 1 percent. For the second consecutive time, the Rogue crossover was Nissan's top-selling model with 403,465 sales, an increase of 22 percent.
In 2017, Nissan trucks, SUVs and crossovers set an all-time record with 765,624 total sales, a 15 percent increase over the prior year. Nissan set annual sales records for Rogue and NV200.
Murano crossover sales increased 23 percent to 9,718, a December record. Significant gains were also made by TITAN (+27 percent) and Armada (+36 percent).
