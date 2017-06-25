Nissan Titan XD and XD King Cab US pricing announced

Nissan will fight Ford F-150 success on the US market with an extension for the Titan range. The Japanese manufacturer announced U.S. pricing for the 2017 Titan King Cab and Titan XD King Cab models, which are already on sale now at Nissan dealers.





The new King Cab body configuration is available in half-ton and XD versions with a standard 6.5-foot bed length. It is offered in 4x4 and 4x2 drive and three grade levels – S, SV and PRO-4X (4x4 only).





The new King Cab is marked by its available 6-person seating, wide-opening rear doors and available first-in-segment "rear seat delete" option ideal for commercial use with its flat floor and secure in-cab storage space.





The new King Cab joins the previously available Crew Cab and Single Cab body styles, which along with a choice of 5.6-liter Endurance V8 engine or powerful Cummins 5.0L V8 Turbo Diesel gives Nissan's full-size pickup the widest model lineup ever. So a good start to compete with Ford's popular model.





The half-ton Titan King Cab is offered in 4x4 and 4x2 drive and three grade levels – S, SV and PRO-4X – each equipped with a standard 390-horsepower 5.6-liter Endurance® V8 engine and 7-speed automatic transmission. TITAN King Cab offers an available maximum towing capacity of 9,420 pounds and maximum payload capacity of 1,640 pounds when properly equipped.





Prices for the 2017 Nissan Titan King Cab 4x2 start at $32,550.





The Titan XD King Cab similarly is available in 4x4 and 4x2 drive and three grade levels: S, SV and PRO-4X. Two driveline choices are offered with the Titan XD King Cab: the 390-horsepower 5.6-liter Endurance V8 engine with 7-speed automatic or powerful Cummins® 5.0L V8 Turbo Diesel – rated at 310 horsepower and a hefty 555 lb-ft of torque – matched with a heavy-duty 6-speed Aisin A466ND automatic transmission. Titan XD King Cab offers an available maximum towing capacity of 12,510 pounds (diesel engine) and maximum payload capacity of 2,710 pounds (gas engine) when properly equipped.





Prices for the 2017 Nissan Titan XD King Cab 5.6-liter Endurance® V8 4x2 start at $33,560.









