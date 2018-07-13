Nissan Titan Surfcamp is ideal for summer holiday
13 July 2018 05:52:06
Usually, the summer inspires car manufacturers to create unique products, dedicated for clients who want to better enjoy the sun. Nissan is one of these manufacturers, as it recently launched a special car for beach activities.
From its off-road tires to the rooftop tent, TITAN Surfcamp is an all-inclusive beach cruiser featuring surfboards, paddleboards, fishing rods, a solar-powered shower and more. It is the latest in the TITAN Adventure series of lifestyle-themed project builds from Nissan.
TITAN Surfcamp also features a surfboard and stand-up paddleboard rack. Fishing rods can be stored along the roof rack while en route to the beach and once lines are cast, integrated rod holders in the bumper are there to help.
To wash off the salt and sand, a Road Shower rack mounted solar shower and teak wood deck is incorporated. A Rhino-Rack Batwing awning provides much needed shade and a Yeti 125-quart cooler will keep your catch and favorite beverage cold. As the sun sets, lighting from KC, Rigid and Baja Designs illuminate the path ahead, and when the stars come out, a hard-sided roof-mount Freespirit Recreation Elite Series Automatic Tent offers the perfect spot to rest.
The TITAN Surfcamp project vehicle is the latest in the TITAN Adventure series of lifestyle-themed project builds from Nissan. Beginning with the TITAN Project Basecamp for the overland camping lifestyle, followed by the skiing-themed Armada Snow Patrol, the BBQ-themed Smokin' TITAN and ending with the family adventure-themed Armada Mountain Patrol.
