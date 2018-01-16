Nissan sold 75.000 vehicles equipped with ProPilot

The autonomous technology scheduled to arrive in cars after 2020 is adopted fast around the world. At least Nissan says so, after its ProPilot system enjoyed a great popularity in its first year on the market.





Nissan announced today that it reached the milestone of selling 75,000 vehicles equipped with its ProPILOT Assist autonomous driving technology (known as ProPILOT in markets outside North America).





Nissan's ProPILOT technology enables vehicles to operate autonomously during single-lane driving on the highway, helping support safer driving and easing the driver's workload in heavy traffic or on long commutes. Employing advanced image-processing technology, ProPILOT understands road and traffic situations and executes precise steering, enabling the vehicle to perform naturally and delivering a human-like driving feel that gives passengers peace of mind.





Nissan introduced ProPILOT for the first time in Japan in August 2016, in the Nissan Serena minivan. The system was made available in the updated Nissan X-Trail and the new Nissan LEAF in 2017. Nissan has sold more than 72,000 vehicles with ProPILOT in Japan.





ProPILOT Assist was recently introduced in the Nissan Rogue in the U.S. It will also be available in the new Nissan LEAF in the U.S., and in the LEAF and Qashqai in Europe.













