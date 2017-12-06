Nissan Smyrna plant began Leaf production in US

Nissan enjoyed most of Leaf's success on the US market, even if it had a strong competition from the Chevrolet Volt. The second generation leaf wants to continue this success story as it is ready to take off to its first clients in the US.





Production for the all-new 2018 Nissan LEAF is officially underway at the Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant in Smyrna, Tenn. The Nissan LEAF will be available at dealerships nationwide starting next month.





The Nissan LEAF has been in production at Smyrna since 2013, with more than 114,550 models sold in the United States since 2011. The 2018 Nissan LEAF will be available in all 50 states at launch at a starting price of $29,990 and its range will exceed 150 miles on a single charge.





Nissan Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant first began producing vehicles in 1983 and has since delivered more than 12 million new cars to date. The Smyrna facility currently produces six models including: Altima, LEAF, Maxima, Pathfinder, Rogue and the INFINITI QX60. It has an annual production capacity of 640,000 vehicles.





Nissan Oppama Plant in Yokosuka, Japan, and Nissan Motor Manufacturing Ltd. in Sunderland, England, also manufacture the LEAF for global markets.









Tags: nissan smyrna, nissan factory, nissan plant, nissan leaf, nissan leaf production, 2017 nissan leaf

Posted in Nissan, Various News