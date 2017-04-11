Nissan Rogue Dogue concept to debut in New York
11 April 2017 11:27:10
|Tweet
After we saw the new Nissan Rogue Warrior trail getting ready for the New York Auto Show, we found out that the Japanese manufacturer is ready to introduce us another concept, dedicated to dog lovers. And that's because they want a vehicle that should be as safe and comfortable as they are.
The new Nissan “Rogue Dogue” project is based on a 2017 Rogue SL with the Platinum Reserve Interior Package, featuring premium tan leather-appointed seats with special quilted leather inserts.
In the survey of dog owners, the top three most appealing dog friendly features were found to be a clip-in harness hook (81 percent), a non-spill water dispenser (74 percent) and a slide away dog ramp (55 percent).
That's why we find this list of useful features inside the new Rogue Dogue:
- Secured, removable custom dog bed in the rear cargo area
- Built-in (fold-down) non-spill water dispenser
- Built-in (fold-down) non-spill dog food dispenser
- Slide-away dog ramp for easy access to rear compartment for small or elderly dogs
- 360-degree (hoop and hose) dog shower with 10 gallon pressurized water reserve
- Integrated dog drying system with compressed heated air dryer and outside hose attachment
- Heated air vents for rear cargo bed area
- Easy-to-clean custom interior materials
- Modified 2nd row/cargo area pass-through passageway
- Removable pet partition with Rogue Dogue logo between the 2nd row and cargo area
- 2nd row dog hammock (clips around front and rear headrests)
- Raised rear floor in rear compartment housing utility drawer and dog ramp; drawer faces covered in custom easy-clean upholstery
- Side wall mounted poop bag dispenser
- Rear facing passive side view mirror cameras (video sent to hard drive) to capture dog’s road trip experiences
- Dog first aid kit
- Harness clips mounted in rear compartment
- Rogue Dogue logo key fob
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1990 Nissan 300ZX Twin TurboEngine: Turbocharged V6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 383.7 nm / 283.0 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm
2006 Nissan 350Z GT-S ConceptEngine: Aluminum VQ35DE V6, Power: 214.0 kw / 287 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 371.49 nm / 274 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
2001 Nissan Alpha T ConceptEngine: V8, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhpN/A
2001 Nissan Crossbow ConceptEngine: V8N/AN/A
2008 Nissan Forum ConceptN/AN/AN/A
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
McLaren Hyper GT sketch released
McLaren is decided to go again against hypercars. Its latest target will be the Valkyrie hypercar, announced by Aston martin and Red Bull. To be sure ...
McLaren is decided to go again against hypercars. Its latest target will be the Valkyrie hypercar, announced by Aston martin and Red Bull. To be sure ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Mazda to produce the CX-5 in Hofu plant
Unveiled for the first time last year in los Angeles Motor Show, the third generation Mazda CX-5 is already reaching its customers in the US. Europe is ...
Unveiled for the first time last year in los Angeles Motor Show, the third generation Mazda CX-5 is already reaching its customers in the US. Europe is ...
Gadgets
Lexus Lane Valet is one prank you wish to be real
Lexus is one step closer to launching an autonomous car, as its engineers are testing new ways for the cars to communicate with themselves. ...
Lexus is one step closer to launching an autonomous car, as its engineers are testing new ways for the cars to communicate with themselves. ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
Sebastien Ogier signed with M-Sport
In November, Volkswagen announced that it will not compete in the 2017 WRC season. As a result, Sebastien Ogier, the four-time WRC was back on the market. ...
In November, Volkswagen announced that it will not compete in the 2017 WRC season. As a result, Sebastien Ogier, the four-time WRC was back on the market. ...
Videos
2018 Volkswagen Atlas first US commercial
Volkswagen is launching a campaign in the US to promote the new Atlas SUV, unveiled last year during Los Angeles Motor Show. The german manufacturer launched ...
Volkswagen is launching a campaign in the US to promote the new Atlas SUV, unveiled last year during Los Angeles Motor Show. The german manufacturer launched ...