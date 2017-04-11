Nissan Rogue Dogue concept to debut in New York

After we saw the new Nissan Rogue Warrior trail getting ready for the New York Auto Show, we found out that the Japanese manufacturer is ready to introduce us another concept, dedicated to dog lovers. And that's because they want a vehicle that should be as safe and comfortable as they are.





The new Nissan “Rogue Dogue” project is based on a 2017 Rogue SL with the Platinum Reserve Interior Package, featuring premium tan leather-appointed seats with special quilted leather inserts.





In the survey of dog owners, the top three most appealing dog friendly features were found to be a clip-in harness hook (81 percent), a non-spill water dispenser (74 percent) and a slide away dog ramp (55 percent).





That's why we find this list of useful features inside the new Rogue Dogue:

- Secured, removable custom dog bed in the rear cargo area

- Built-in (fold-down) non-spill water dispenser

- Built-in (fold-down) non-spill dog food dispenser

- Slide-away dog ramp for easy access to rear compartment for small or elderly dogs

- 360-degree (hoop and hose) dog shower with 10 gallon pressurized water reserve

- Integrated dog drying system with compressed heated air dryer and outside hose attachment

- Heated air vents for rear cargo bed area

- Easy-to-clean custom interior materials

- Modified 2nd row/cargo area pass-through passageway

- Removable pet partition with Rogue Dogue logo between the 2nd row and cargo area

- 2nd row dog hammock (clips around front and rear headrests)

- Raised rear floor in rear compartment housing utility drawer and dog ramp; drawer faces covered in custom easy-clean upholstery

- Side wall mounted poop bag dispenser

- Rear facing passive side view mirror cameras (video sent to hard drive) to capture dog’s road trip experiences

- Dog first aid kit

- Harness clips mounted in rear compartment

- Rogue Dogue logo key fob













