Nissan replaces Renault in Formula E competition
2 November 2017 05:23:34
There is still shock as Renault decided to end its activity in the Formula E competition. But there is also hope for a competitive follower. It Alliance partner, Nissan, announced it will become the first Japanese automotive brand to compete in the all-electric FIA Formula E racing championship starting in 2018.
The move to participate in the growing Formula E series gives Nissan a highly visible global platform from which to spread the message of Nissan Intelligent Mobility.
Nissan cemented its position as the leading mass-market zero-emission brand with last month's unveiling of the new Nissan LEAF.
The new LEAF replaces the first-generation model, which pioneered accessible zero-emission mobility with its launch in 2010. Nissan has sold more than 280,000 LEAFs globally, making it the world's best-selling electric vehicle. LEAF customers have driven more than 3.5 billion zero-emission kilometers combined.
Launched in 2014, the FIA Formula E championship is a global racing series where teams and manufacturers compete with all-electric powertrains on street circuits set up in major urban centers around the world.
Nissan will compete from season five, which is expected to begin in late 2018, when the all-electric championship will introduce new chassis and battery specifications. The company will work with its partner Renault to leverage expertise and development already available, in keeping with the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi automotive partnership's focus on collaboration and maximizing synergies to boost competitiveness.
Season four of Formula E begins this December and runs until July. The global championship visits key venues including Hong Kong, Berlin, Paris, New York and Montreal.
